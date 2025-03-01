Paul Heyman touts famous supporter of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns continues to be one of the faces of WWE, if not the main face of the company. Despite a limited schedule in the last year, and the end of his historic championship reign, The Head of The Table's popularity is still growing. Paul Heyman has just pointed out another of Reigns' famous supporters.

The Tribal Chief has immense support from within the WWE Universe, whether he's a heel or babyface. Roman's popularity extends into pop culture and the mainstream world, perhaps more than any other active superstar. Celebrities and pro athletes have wanted to be a part of the WWE buzz for years, and the current era is no different. One noted celebrity that fans have seen a lot more as of late is Tyrese Haliburton, a point guard for the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

The Slim Reaper is a well-known pro wrestling fan. Haliburton has appeared at several WWE events, including Fastlane 2023 and the final SmackDown before Royal Rumble 2025, both held in Indianapolis. The Wiseman took to social media today to share a ringside photo of Haliburton acknowledging Reigns while at SmackDown in January.

"@TyHaliburton22 Acknowledges Your Tribal Chief Roman Reigns!" Paul Heyman wrote with the photo below.

Haliburton wanted to be a surprise Royal Rumble entrant this year, and his public interest goes back to last year, at least. He had a discussion with Triple H, who invited him to the premium live event and has featured the NBA baller in social media posts previously.

Roman Reigns added to major WWE events

WWE is preparing for the annual Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe, which will feature several TV tapings this year. The annual tour begins on Friday, March 14, with SmackDown in Barcelona and ends on Monday, March 31, with Monday Night RAW in London.

Roman Reigns has been announced for two international SmackDown episodes. The Bloodline's leader will appear on Friday, March 21 at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, and then on Friday, March 28 at The O2 in London, England.

The Tribal Chief's current hiatus from TV is blamed on a storyline injury suffered ringside at the Royal Rumble at the hands of Seth Rollins. Reigns is rumored for a WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat with Rollins and CM Punk.

