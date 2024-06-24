"Just hear me out"- Tyrese Haliburton sneakily requests NBA to let him wrestle in WWE's one-of-a-kind Royal Rumble PPV in Indiana

Tyrese Haliburton might have his own fans across the NBA, but when it comes to WWE, the Indiana Pacers star is just like every other WWE fan. When Paul Levesque, known by his stage name “Triple H,” announced that WWE was bringing some of its biggest shows to Indiana, Haliburton couldn’t control his excitement.

After the announcement was made by Triple H, the content head of the WWE, Haliburton immediately made his request known to the NBA. Reacting to the post by H, the two-time NBA All-Star commented:

“Just hear me out NBA,” seemingly asking the league to let him wrestle in the WWE.

Triple H said in the video that in partnership with the Indiana Sports Corporation, WWE’s WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble will all be organized at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Haliburton's WWE fandom has caused some headaches for his coaching staff. Ahead of a preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Haliburton asked his coach Rick Carlisle if he could travel separately to Memphis just to watch WWE Fastlane.

Although his coach allowed that, perhaps Carlisle also didn’t know Haliburton was this big of a fan.

Triple H responds to Tyrese Haliburton’s request to fight in WWE

It seems like Tyrese Haliburton has got the attention that he needed, maybe not of the NBA but definitely of Triple H. After Haliburton seemingly asked for the NBA’s permission to wrestle in RoyalRumble, the chief content officer of the WWE himself responded.

“I hear you,” Triple H wrote.

As big of a fan Haliburton is, getting to hear from The Game himself must be a dream come true. Now that the two parties seem to be on the same page, it only needs the NBA to approve the idea. Perhaps one day, Haliburton can get himself in the ring and live out his dream.

Tyrese Haliburton has said that he used to watch wrestling and WWE with his late uncle Gary. He also said that he used to cry as hard as he could just so that his mom would “pay for the pay-per-views.”

When Haliburton grew older, it was his father who used to take him to watch WWE whenever the event came to Wisconsin. Now that the Pacers' star has money and fame, he makes sure that he takes his father with him to WWE events and takes the closest seats to the ring.

Would you want to see Tyrese Haliburton fitting in the WWE ring? Give your views in the comment section.