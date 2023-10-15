“I know you heard”: Tyrese Haliburton hilariously adds fuel to fire as Logan Paul challenges Rey Mysterio 

It's clear that Tyrese Haliburton is a wrestling fan as he recently made remarks on Logan Paul challenging Rey Mysterio on X. After Paul's boxing match victory over Dillon Danis, the YouTube sensation challenged his fellow WWE competitor Mysterio for the United States Championship. Haliburton couldn't help but post a hilarious video on his X account, telling the WWE legend to accept the challenge.

"I know you heard Logan fam @reymysterio," Haliburton tweeted.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rey Mysterio already saw Logan Paul's challenge and happily accepted his request. Mysterio stated on X that Paul can come to Friday Night Smackdown anytime for a title shot.

Tyrese Haliburton in attendance at WWE Fastlane as a reporter

Tyrese Haliburton reporting for WWE

Last Saturday, October 7, 2023, Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and his father were in attendance at WWE Fastlane. Haliburton and his father were seated behind the commentary area, giving them lots of indirect screen time. Interestingly enough, WWE management gave the NBA star backstage access and was even given the opportunity to ask a question during the post-event press conference.

Haliburton found his way to the press conference during the time Damage CTRL, the team consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and current WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, was on the platform for questions. Haliburton's question to Bayley revealed his in-depth knowledge of WWE storylines. Bayley had initially accepted a challenge on Sky's behalf for the match, even though Sky had asked her to stay out of it.

Here's the video clip(courtesy WWE Youtube channel):

It must have been a feel-good moment for the NBA star to be involved in another WWE segment. Last year, Haliburton was present for WWE Smackdown at Indiana in November. Tyrese was also invited backstage at the time for an interview about his experience and was able to meet all the superstars. He was delighted to meet some of his idols and even acknowledged the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Tyrese Haliburton is a lifelong professional wrestling fan. He attributes his love for the sport to his father and late uncle Gary, who watched wrestling events with him when he was a child. Whenever possible, he attends wrestling events in person.