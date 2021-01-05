Riddle wants WWE stable to destroy Goldberg

WWE Superstar Riddle supports the idea of RETRIBUTION destroying WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Soon after Goldberg's return on RAW Legends Night, RETRIBUTION member T-BAR took to Twitter and asked the WWE Universe to retweet his tweet if they wanted RETRIBUTION to 'destroy' Goldberg.

Riddle was one of many who retweeted T-BAR's tweet and also made it clear that he supports the message. Check out the exchange below:

I support this message — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 5, 2021

Riddle and Goldberg's aren't exactly strangers

WWE fans are well aware of what Riddle and Goldberg think of each other. The duo has never seen eye to eye and even had a tense confrontation in a backstage area at SummerSlam 2019. Riddle had been poking fun at Goldberg for a long time at that point and even went as far as calling him the worst wrestler in the business.

Back in December, Riddle took another shot at Goldberg and dared the WWE legend to touch him and 'see what happens'.

"The only way I could get Goldberg in a ring with me is if he gets to murder me, and I HAVE to let him. He couldn't do it in real life."

"You know how we talked, he said, "Serious, I can't be touched", and I'm the actual serious. But, go ahead and touch me, see what happens."

Goldberg challenges Drew to a match at the Rumble.



If Goldberg wins... I don’t wanna think about that 😂 #WWERAW



pic.twitter.com/Xg7Gl83qPg — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 5, 2021

Goldberg wasn't the only former WCW star that Riddle had taken a shot at back in 2019. He had also targeted the likes of Booker T, Lance Storm, and Chris Jericho around the same time.

Riddle is a legit MMA fighter and has never shied away from boasting about the same. Goldberg, on the other hand, is one of the biggest stars in the industry and is still relevant, more than two decades after he became popular in WCW.

Goldberg has now challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at the 2021 Royal Rumble event, and it's going to be interesting to see if he manages to topple The Scottish Psychopath.