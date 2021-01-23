News Roundup: John Cena's return, 4 big WrestleMania matches planned, Next Brock Lesnar spotted at the WWE Performance Center

On the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, we take a look at some of the big news stories from the last week.

We start off with plans for 4 big WrestleMania matches. We also take a look at two big Superstars who are 'nearly locks' for The Show of Shows.

We then move on to Parker Boudreaux, a man who has been hyped as the 'next Brock Lesnar'. He also looks uncannily similar to Lesnar. The former football player was spotted at the WWE Performance Center recently.

2021 is going to be something SPECIAL... 🤭 pic.twitter.com/7uxiTu51fh — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) January 1, 2021

We also take a look at a number of other stories including Roman Reigns teasing a WrestleMania 39 match, Drew McIntyre sending a message to Goldberg, an IMPACT Wrestling star teasing a Royal Rumble entrance, and more.

#8. WWE planning for 4 big matches for WrestleMania; John Cena and Goldberg 'nearly locks'

John Cena

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 37 will take place over two nights at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WrestleVotes has reported that with the decision for a two night WrestleMania now made, WWE is looking for four major matches at Mania, two on each night.

The reported stated that WWE is looking to bring in some major names and that Goldberg and John Cena are 'nearly locks'. The Rock and The Undertaker seem a little unlikely at this stage:

Advertisement

"Once a decision was made to run the 2 night card for Mania, the creative team started working on "bigger" ideas. Thought is WWE now needs 4 MAJOR matches, 2 per show. That probably requires outside assistance from big names. Cena & Goldberg nearly locks. Rock unlikely. Taker TBD."

"Follow up on the Taker part. Majority of those backstage think he’s done. And rightfully so. However, it only takes one call, from one usually conVINCing man to change all that."

Follow up on the Taker part. Majority of those backstage think he’s done. And rightfully so. However, it only takes one call, from one usually conVINCing man to change all that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 22, 2021

The Undertaker had his final farewell at WWE Survivor Series 2020, and it would be interesting to see if he returns for WrestleMania 37.