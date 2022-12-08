"She would have failed" - WWE star details why Mandy Rose's move to NXT saved her career

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT commentator Booker T believes that Mandy Rose's return to NXT saved her career.

Rose spent about two years in developmental before moving to the main roster in 2017 as part of Absolution alongside Sonya Deville and Paige. The 32-year-old had a four-year run on SmackDown and Monday Night Raw. However, Rose returned to NXT in July 2021, where she has been holding the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out how Rose's return to NXT saved her career, stating that she needed more preparation to be on the main roster.

"I think this time in NXT, she needed that more than anything because she would have failed, she would have failed on the main roster just because she wasn't prepared for the thing. This prep work over these last 400 days has put her in a position like, you know, she's never could imagine, you know, the difference in the way she's gonna feel now opposed to, you know, so yeah," he explained. [1:22:45 - 1:23:07]

Booker T is a fan of the WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Since her return to NXT, Mandy Rose has developed significantly as an in-ring performer. The leader of Toxic Attraction has gained many fans, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

The six-time world champion recently praised Rose's work ethic during an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, stating that she had "stepped up."

"Mandy Rose man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She's definitely a player man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She's come up. And just the looks on her face, her mannerisms, her work ethic, everything is literally on point and you can see her confidence level in ring is like way over the top," he said. [19:06 - 19:31]

