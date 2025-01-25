"Sorry, honey" - When Jey Uso was drunk at a WWE event (Throwback)

WWE Superstars have been responsible for many viral moments in the social media era, with some of the most memorable happenings taking place outside of the ring. Jey Uso experienced several firsts after leaving SmackDown and The Bloodline seventeen months ago, and one of his most must-see moments came on one of his biggest nights.

Main Event Jey quit WWE and The Bloodline in August 2023, but the following month, he was brought to RAW by Cody Rhodes. The second-generation Superstars began feuding with The Judgment Day, which led to Uso and Rhodes dethroning Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane on October 7, 2023. They held the straps for just nine days as Balor and Priest took the gold back on RAW.

The American Nightmare and Uso had a few alcoholic beverages on Cody's tour bus while waiting to be called backstage for their spot on the Fastlane post-show press conference. At one point, Cody passed a question off to Jey and asked where they were in "The Story" at that point. Uso's responses were hard to follow, and he caught himself after an F-bomb, which was edited out of the official upload. It appears Jey's "Sorry, honey," line was directed at longtime WWE Producer Kasama Bhasathiti, who he had hilariously mentioned earlier in the press conference.

"Uhhh... [laughs] I never thought, though, Uce, on me, though, I would be a two-time Undisputed Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes, Uce. [Cody applauds] Like my dog said earlier, though, everybody has their path, we intertwined, man, I used to... We gonna be real, some Stardust stuff, some Dusty Rhodes... Some Dustin Rhodes type stuff, like... So my heart is full of joy tonight with him."

Jey continued:

"Because we all, f**k... [Jey stops] Sorry, honey. We all hustle hard, everybody's in, they hustles, Uce. Y'all don't report it, everybody's in they hustle, but man, it feels good, though, like when you see somebody at the bottom with you at the same level," Jey Uso said. [From 6:35 to 7:30]

Cody has recalled the press conference with Jey as one of his top ten career moments. The last time the two veterans worked a standard two-on-two tag team match was on November 13, 2023, on RAW, where they lost their rematch to Balor and Priest for the titles.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso set for WWE SNME

WWE will invade the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX tomorrow night for Saturday Night's Main Event. The first special of 2025 will be the company's 38th SNME in history.

Jey Uso will work one of his biggest career singles matches at SNME XXXVIII when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Cody Rhodes will be at SNME as well, for a Royal Rumble contract signing with Kevin Owens to make their Ladder Match official. Shawn Michaels will moderate the signing.

SNME returned from a lengthy hiatus on December 14. Cody headlined that show by retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship over KO. Jey did not work the big event.

