"They're all in on him" - Wrestling veteran compares current WWE SmackDown star to Roman Reigns and John Cena

WCW legend Konnan recently addressed the future of Karrion Kross in WWE, comparing him to Roman Reigns and John Cena.

After spending a few years competing on the independent circuit and at IMPACT Wrestling, Kross signed with WWE in February 2020. Over the next 21 months, he became one of the top superstars on NXT, winning the NXT Championship twice.

However, he was released from his contract in November 2021. Earlier this year, the former NXT Champion returned to WWE alongside Scarlett to join SmackDown. He has since been feuding with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Kross' future, stating that the company believes in him. The WCW legend also compared the former NXT Champion to Roman Reigns and John Cena.

"I think WWE sees what you and I saw in him and they're all in on him. And it doesn't matter how much the haters make, it's his spot to lose and he won't. He reminds me of kind of like Cena and Roman who had everything except the work rate. And I think he's gonna turn into a real good worker. He's a fast learner," he said. (1:45 - 2:06)

Karrion Kross opened up about his and Scarlett's release from the Stamford-based company. Check out his comments here.

Karrion Kross' personal relationship with Triple H brought him back to WWE

After Vince McMahon's retirement earlier this year, Triple H took control of the creative process in the Stamford-based company. He has since brought back several released superstars, including Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt.

Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, were among those who returned to the company under Triple H's new regime.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Kross disclosed how his relationship with The Game brought him and his wife back to WWE.

"So every once in a while we would check in on Hunter and see how he's doing, just personal stuff – we never talked about work – and he would check in on us. One day he was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would'. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV," Kross said.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are one of several real-life couples Triple H brought back or reunited in the Stamford-based company. Check out the list here.

