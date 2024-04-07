Top WWE champion to lose his title in a 10-second squash match on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, according to Aiden English

We're just hours away from the 40th edition of WWE WrestleMania, which will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. One of the most anticipated matchups will happen on Night Two when Seth "Freakin" Rollins puts his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

The Visionary faces an uphill battle the night before when he and Cody Rhodes square off against The Rock and Roman Reigns. The result of the tag team match will have serious implications for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night Two.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt (formerly Aiden English) stated that Seth Rollins must take the most physical toll on Night One, making himself unable to compete on Night Two:

"He's (Seth Rollins) got to be beaten pretty badly. We know Cody's, if they lose, probably gonna get beaten pretty badly too, but, at least in my theory, Cody's got to be well enough to compete with Roman later and, in our world, most likely win that title. So it's like you have to have different levels of beat down on Cody and Seth. Cody has to have something recoverable, Seth can't," Rehwoldt said.

English then suggested the idea of McIntyre squashing a banged-up Rollins in 10 seconds to capture the World Heavyweight Championship:

"So I'm thinking night one is something like, Rock puts the Shield powerbomb to Roman off of one announce table through another to Seth, like something big level s*** where Seth is coming into night two, taped on the ribs, taped on the shoulder...Hunter being like, 'Dude, you're f***** up.' No, he's like, f*** that. And I think we get a Sheamus-style 10-second. I think he squashes the s*** out of Seth," he added. [39:52 onward]

Will Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Despite not being actively involved in the Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins program, Damian Priest will likely be lurking around with the MITB contract this weekend.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said The Archer of Infamy would be the second choice to take the belt off of The Visionary if The Scotsman is leaving WWE:

[I think if Drew doesn't re-sign, that would be my most logical ending that Seth wins and then Damian Priest cashes in.] Good call. If he doesn't really sign, that's a great alternative actually," he said.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, CM Punk will serve as a special guest commentator for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre on Night Two. Will The Second City Saint get physically involved in the match? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Seth Rollins lose his title at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion