"We were too busy eating cheese curds" - Mandy Rose reveals her favorite untelevised WWE memory

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently opened up about her favorite untelevised WWE memory.

After participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based promotion. She spent about two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017. After a four-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, she returned to NXT in 2021, where she spent about a year and a half before getting released last December.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram stories, the former leader of Toxic Attraction opened up about her favorite untelevised WWE memory.

"That time when @sonyadevillewwe and myself drove to the wrong city for a show when we were just rookies because we were too busy eating cheese curds in Wisconsin." Rose wrote.

Mandy Rose recently addressed her firing from WWE

After returning to NXT in July 2021, Mandy Rose became the top female competitor on the brand. The 32-year-old held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. However, the company fired her last month due to the content she shared on her FanTime page.

During her recent interview on The Tamron Hall Show, the former NXT Women's Champion addressed her release.

"Honestly, everything happens for a reason, and I can't even say I was wronged, because I am so forever grateful for everything that the WWE has presented me with, so I can't sit here and say that I was wronged or not (...) I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half," she said.

