Wrestling legend reveals why Sami Zayn was hesitant to join WWE

Wrestling legend Konnan recently claimed that Sami Zayn was hesitant to join WWE.

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, the former Honorary Uce joined the Stamford-based company in 2013. He spent nearly two years in NXT, during which he held the NXT Championship, before making his main roster debut in 2015. He has since been an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan detailed his conversation with Zayn before the latter signed with the Stamford-based company.

"Sami came to Mexico under hood. Jack Evans brought him in. So Jack Evans brought him in and I remember looking at him and going, 'wow! This guy's got incredible potential.' And then I saw him at a Teddy Hart show in Canada and he was just about to go to WWE and I remember he was sitting next to me and he kept going, because this is when WWE wasn't using people right, you know, they had a lot of talent they just weren't using them right. (...) So, he was like, 'you know, should I go to WWE or not? I think I wanna go but I don't want to live the rest of my career thinking what if, right?'" he said. [7:29 - 8:09]

Konnan believed Sami Zayn would eventually rise to the top of WWE

After spending several years as a mid-card player in the Stamford-based company, Sami Zayn entered the main event picture after joining The Bloodline nearly nine months ago. Last month, however, the former Honorary Uce turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. He will now square off against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan disclosed that he believed Zayn would eventually rise to the top of the company.

"I thought to myself. I didn't tell him this. I go, 'you're probably gonna go in there, get stuck in that talent glut that they have but I've always said: talent rises to the top. And sooner or later, as people leave or whatever the case may be, he's gonna get his chance. But he's gonna have to wait.' And basically that's what happened," Konnan explained. [8:12 - 8:31]

