WWE wrapped up its Backlash European tour today with a live event from a packed Arena du Pays d’Aix in Aix-en-Provence, France. The non-televised event featured RAW and SmackDown Superstars in a total of seven bouts, including title matches and Backlash France rematches.

The arena had a full card advertised for today's show in France, but officials ended up changing several matches. Many of the Superstars advertised ahead of time did not work the show at all, such as LA Knight, Bianca Belair, and Damage CTRL.

Bobby Lashley defeated Santos Escobar

The show opened up with Bobby Lashley defeating Santos Escobar. The crowd was said to be electric for the first match.

Escobar was originally advertised to face Carlito, while Lashley was advertised to team with The Street Profits and B-Fab against The Final Testament.

WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under defeated The Street Profits

This title bout was a rematch from Friday's SmackDown. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to retain.

A-Town Down Under was originally advertised to defend against New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

WWE Women's Champion Bayley retained over Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat

In a Backlash France rematch, Bayley retained her Women's Championship over Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. The Role Model and The Blonde Bombshell were originally just advertised to appear, while Naomi was advertised for a six-woman WrestleMania XL rematch.

Bayley's Triple Threat Title defense led to the next match featuring six-woman tag team action.

Jade Cargill, Bayley, and Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green

The Women's Championship match led to Bayley and Naomi linking up with new Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill. They defeated Stratton, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green.

Jade and Naomi had been advertised to team with Bianca Belair to face Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. Niven and Green were not listed for the tour ahead of time.

AJ Styles defeated Johnny Gargano

One day after failing to win the championship, AJ Styles faced Johnny Gargano in what could be a new feud for the two ring veterans. AJ was originally scheduled to face LA Knight.

Despite their lengthy careers, this was just the second-ever match between The Phenomenal One and Johnny Wrestling. AJ won their first match, which took place on April 18, 2014, as the main event of 2CW's Living on the Edge IX event.

The Bloodline defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

In another Backlash France rematch, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, as they did in Saturday's opener. Orton vs. Sikoa in singles action was originally advertised.

Bloodline newcomer Tanga Loa did not appear in the match. After the finish, The Viper and The Prizefighter delivered the RKO and Stunner to their rivals.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

The main event of today's live event saw Cody Rhodes retain over Shinsuke Nakamura. After the WWE Universe pulled off a huge feat at Backlash, The American Nightmare had a touching moment and show of respect with the French crowd after today's match.

Rhodes was listed for just an appearance ahead of time. Nakamura was not advertised for the show.

