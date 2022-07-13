Roman Reigns: 7 lesser-known stats about the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion 

Roman Reigns is a six-time WWE world champion. He made a name for himself following his debut on the main roster in November 2012. The Tribal Chief initially started as a member of the iconic stable, The Shield, along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

The transition of Reigns from a hated hero to a beloved villain has earned the respect of fans.

Let's take a look at seven lesser-known stats about The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

#7. Roman Reigns's Net Worth

Having forayed into Hollywood, with his debut in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, according to reports, Reigns has a total net worth of approximately $15 million dollars as of 2022. The amount is expected to increase by 22% every year.

The Tribal Chief’s yearly income stands at approximately $5 million or higher, according to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The value is subject to additional bonuses and winnings.

#6. NFL career

Anoa'i before he became a WWE Superstar

Before becoming famous as Roman Reigns in WWE, Leati Joseph Anoa’i was a professional American football player. He played as a defensive tackle for Pensacola Catholic High School and won the Defensive Player of the Year, awarded by the Pensacola News Journal.

Playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Anoa'i was a three-year starter and a defensive captain. He had over 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, and named to the first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in 2006 and earned All-ACC first-team honors with 40 tackles, two recovered fumbles and 4.5 sacks. (Source: Wikipedia)

He had a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 as a UDFA player. However, after getting diagnosed with leukemia, he had to leave football.

#5. Win/Loss Ratio in the main roster of WWE

Roman Reigns has seen both ups and downs in his WWE career. He has encountered numerous bumps in his route to becoming a six-time world champion.

According to statistics from Cagematch, his win/loss ratio as of 2022 is approximately 65:35, with 28 wins and 15 losses. These include numerous victories against Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. The losses were handed mostly in tag team matches by Seth Rollins, The New Day and The Mysterios. Statistics include WWE house shows, premium live events, and television episodes.

Roman Reigns' best run came in 2020. He had a 90.6% winning ratio, having only lost two matches in that year. Kevin Owens and Otis picked up a Disqualification victory against Reigns and Jey Uso in December on SmackDown. In another defeat scenario, Drew McIntyre eliminated Reigns from the the Royal Rumble Match.

#4. His NXT career

Leati Anoa'i made his NXT debut as Roman Leakee

Roman Reigns began his wrestling journey in 2010. He signed with Florida Championship Wrestling and debuted in August as Roman Leakee. He struggled initially with 26 losses. Roman would later go on to win the FCW Tag Team Championship with Mike Dalton.

Leakee made a significant impact after FCW rebranded to NXT in 2012. He has a win ratio of 90% in NXT, having won 13 out of his 14 matches. CJ Parker was the first victim of his rampage, having decimated him in October that year.

#3. A Main Eventer

Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania for six years in total

Reigns has headlined WrestleMania six times, namely in the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. The only superstar who betters this feat in WWE is Hulk Hogan, who has headlined the Show of Shows eight times.

The Head of the Table has defeated the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker and Edge, and also pulverized Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of them All to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In another case, Reigns has fought at Summerslam five times, with a 4-1 record, where he's only lost once. Three of those were main events, including clashes with Lesnar and John Cena as well as a classic Fatal-4-Way match against Brock Lesnar, Brawn Strowman and Samoa Joe.

The Head of the Table is set to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Last-Man Standing Match this year.

#2. Losing streak against The New Day

The New Day is on a roll against The Bloodline

The New Day has defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos eight consecutive times. The feat by the iconic former Tag Team champions, started in January this year, as The New Day paired with Seth Rollins to defeat The Bloodline at a house show in Fargo, North Dakota.

The same result was seen the very next day at a house show in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lastly, on March 13, The New Day teamed with Drew McIntyre to crush The Bloodline at WWE Live Road to WrestleMania house show in Roman Reigns' hometown of Pensacola, Florida.

However, there has been an improvement in The Tribal Cheif’s record against The New Day members in televised matches. He defeated Big E at Survivor Series 2021, while teaming up with The Usos to take down the trio during a September episode of RAW. The disqualification loss to Xavier Woods on the November 12 episode of SmackDown, although, does stick out.

#1. Winning streak against The Scottish Warrior

Reigns against Drew McIntyre on RAW

Roman Reigns has a groundbreaking record against Drew McIntyre in televised one-on-one matches. However, the record extends a bit further when statistics include non-televised matches. He has defeated The Scottish Warrior 29 times in a row.

The streak started in April 2019. The Tribal Chief defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. Following that, Reigns defeated The Scottish Warrior on an episode of RAW in May.

Putting the Universal title on the line did not pressurize The Tribal Chief's performance. He continued to dominate the opponent in various premium events such as Stomping Grounds 2019 and Survivor Series 2020.

A barrage of victories followed by Roman Reigns during the WWE Live Road to WrestleMania in 2022. The Tribal Chief and The Scottish Warrior last faced off on 9 July 2022, in the Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Sacramento, California.

