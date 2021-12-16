WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns' match canceled, John Cena's return, Reason for Double Champion's absence

Welcome to the inaugural edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we'll go through past rumors related to the world of WWE and analyze their outcomes.

We take a look back at Universal Champion Roman Reigns having one of his top matches canceled. Former double champion Keith Lee missed months of television time, which led to much speculation about his status with the company.

One of the greatest superstars of all time, John Cena, returned earlier this year. We'll take a look back at the original plan for his return. So without further ado, let's dive into some of the top rumors and see how they have fared.

#5 Keith Lee's absence from WWE

Former NXT and North American Champion Keith Lee had a fantastic run in the black and gold brand before heading to the main roster in August 2020. He gained significant momentum before he was forced to miss several months of action.

During Lee's absence, there was a lot of speculation about his status with the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful cleared the rumors and confirmed he was still contracted to WWE.

"WWE officials and talent have both confirmed to me that Keith Lee has not been released, debunking a vague rumor that was gaining steam this afternoon," Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

Dave Meltzer later reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former NXT star had been absent because he was not medically cleared to compete.

Lee uploaded a video in August where he revealed that he had been facing health issues that led to his hiatus from the company, which confirmed both reports.

The Limitless One returned to in-ring competition on the July 19, 2021, episode of RAW, where he suffered a loss against Bobby Lashley. He competed in a good number of dark matches before his eventual release due to budget cuts.

