WWE Rumor Roundup - Former AEW star joining, Big title change coming on SmackDown, New details on Zelina Vega's return - 15th May 2021

News of a former AEW star reportedly set to join WWE should be official soon. A huge title change is also expected on SmackDown, and WWE has already laid the groundwork for it.

The biggest story of the week, however, has been about Zelina Vega's reported return to WWE. We have all the latest details on the recently released superstar's rumored comeback.

WWE is also in need of fresh faces on RAW, and reports suggest that one big SmackDown star could be on his way back to the Red brand. Another highly-rated WWE talent could be in line for a big push. A WWE Legend also revealed how he feared losing Roman Reigns' respect backstage over a recent incident.

#5. Former AEW star Bea Priestley heading to WWE

Bea Priestley has been a top international women's wrestling star for a while now, and she briefly even had a stint with AEW.

Priestley was released from AEW due to COVID -19 travel restrictions, which prevented her from traveling from her home in Japan to the United States for the tapings.

Dave Meltzer reports that the talented 25-year-old wrestler could join the WWE NXT UK brand. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he noted:

Although because of WWE rules, nobody can say anything until the company announces it, but Bea Priestley is almost surely headed to NXT U.K

Priestley worked for the Stardom promotion since 2017 and had her farewell segment in April. She chose not to re-sign with Stardom and NJPW, and while the possibility of an AEW return was also pitched, the latest updates put to rest all rumors.

It's interesting to note that Priestley initially turned down a WWE contract in favor of AEW in 2019. WWE has attempted to sign the highly-rated talent for a couple of years, and the company finally landed its target.

