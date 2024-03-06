WWE star sends message to Paul Heyman after pushing to induct him into Hall of Fame

WWE announced Paul Heyman as the first inductee of the 2024 Hall of Fame Class. One star isn't giving up on the chance to induct The Wiseman.

Heyman and Kayla Braxton are often hot topics in the WWE Universe as their public back-and-forth friendship has played out on social media and RAW and SmackDown TV. The backstage interviewer recently said she'd like to induct Heyman, and then he responded with an interesting reaction.

Braxton has now responded to the former advocate's reaction via Instagram stories. The 32-year-old continued the discussion with a simple emoji caption.

"[eyes emoji x 4]," she wrote.

Screenshot of Kayla Braxton's post to Instagram Stories

Heyman has not publicly responded to Braxton's latest reply as of this writing. Officials have not confirmed who will induct the veteran, but fans suggested many stars' names whom they want to see honor The Bloodline member.

Paul Heyman speaks on WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE will present the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. Paul Heyman was announced as the headliner this week.

It's fitting that the former ECW boss is being inducted in The City of Brotherly Love, which was the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Speaking to The New York Post, Heyman had revealing comments on his future.

"It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it," he said.

Peacock and the WWE Network will air the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, April 5 at 10 pm ET, right after the WrestleMania XL go-home edition of SmackDown ends. The two shows will air live from the same venue, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

