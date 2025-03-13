Nick Aldis to ban frustrated star; WWE title change hands; Solo Sikoa replaced? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be another thrilling edition of the blue brand's show on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The company will kick off its European Tour from Barcelona, Spain, this Friday.

A special edition of The Miz TV has already been announced, with Cody Rhodes being the special guest. Additionally, a WWE Tag Team Championship match is also lined up.

In this article, we will discuss five things that can happen in this week's edition of SmackDown:

#5. The Miz could attack Cody Rhodes and disclose himself as the newest ally of The Rock

The Miz TV segments almost always end in chaos. This raises the chances of The A-Lister launching an attack on The American Nightmare and disclosing himself as the newest ally of The Rock. The Miz has previously teased accepting The Great One's offer to Cody.

Already, Logan Paul and Grayson Waller have offered their souls to The Final Boss. So, The Miz could also attempt to impress The People's Champion by launching an attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

#4. New WWE Tag Team Champions could emerge on SmackDown

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits this Friday. Over the past few weeks, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been the major highlights of the blue brand's men's tag team division.

This increases the chances of fans witnessing new tag team champions being crowned in Barcelona. A twist like this is indeed a great way to get some buzz around the men's tag team titles, given that we are just weeks away from The Showcase of The Immortals.

#3. Bianca Belair might turn heel

On RAW this week, Bianca Belair received a tight slap from Women's World Champion IYO SKY. This happened after The EST and Rhea Ripley shoved The Genius of The Sky during their heated conversation. This resulted in SKY slapping Bianca and Mami.

So, as IYO SKY is a babyface star, the Triple H-led creative team may look to turn Belair heel to set up a traditional hero vs. villain match for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41. This sparks the possibility of Bianca turning heel on the upcoming SmackDown.

#2. Nick Aldis might ban Kevin Owens from Randy Orton's match

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are anticipated to clash at WrestleMania 41. However, this week on WWE SmackDown, The Viper is set to lock horns with Carmelo Hayes in a singles bout. So, to avoid any sort of disruption in this match, Nick Aldis may prefer to ban Kevin Owens from ringside.

It will allow him to have a proper ending to Melo vs. Orton. Also, banning Owens from The Apex Predator's match is a sort of precautionary measure that must be taken by the SmackDown General Manager, given that The Prizefighter is out for revenge after being attacked by Randy at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

#1. Roman Reigns may fire Solo Sikoa and replace him as the leader of the new Bloodline

Over the past few weeks, the dynamics between Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline seem to have changed. All these developments have sparked the belief that Solo may soon be ousted from the faction. One of the stars who may replace The Street Champion as the leader of the new Bloodline is Roman Reigns himself.

The Only Tribal Chief made his return on the latest RAW and destroyed his potential WrestleMania opponents, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. However, it's crucial to note that Roman has the Ula Fala around his neck, which makes him the supreme authority in The Bloodline saga.

So, with the growing disputes in the new Bloodline faction, Roman might appear on the blue brand and fire Solo as the leader. Further, The Only Tribal Chief could assert himself as the new leader of the group, making him more powerful in WWE.

