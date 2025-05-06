OG Bloodline member to avenge Roman Reigns’ betrayal after Paul Heyman’s comments on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns might finally get his revenge from Paul Heyman by one of his OG Bloodline members. Heyman stunned the WWE Universe on this week's RAW when he came face-to-face with the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in a moment nobody saw coming.

While the champ was expecting Logan Paul, he got The Wiseman instead, who didn't come empty-handed. Heyman made it clear he wasn't in Omaha to disrespect Main Event Jey, but to deliver a message straight to his face.

Jey Uso didn't hold back and told Heyman that he had warned both Roman Reigns and CM Punk about his manipulative ways. That's when the Hall of Famer fired back with a wild confession. He claimed Punk forced him into a situation that broke his bond with the OTC. The Special Counsel also added how he was the one who turned Roman Reigns from a "stray dog" into the face of WWE.

He then blamed The Tribal Chief for everything going downhill- losing to Cody Rhodes, losing his grip on power, and ultimately leaving him in the hands of Solo Sikoa and the "Tongans."

What truly hit home was when Heyman revealed why he betrayed Reigns, stating the OTC didn't return to avenge him, but for Ula Fala. Jey Uso stood his ground, but Paul Heyman's mind games were still sharp despite this.

He played the crowd and The Yeet Master perfectly, even managing to trick him into giving Seth Rollins a title shot later that night. Backstage, Heyman smirked while Rollins showed how easily Jey fell for the manipulation trick.

However, in the show's main event, Seth Rollins defeated Jey Uso by disqualification thanks to CM Punk. The Yeet Master was able to retain his title, though.

The Great Liberator came to help stop the Unpredictable Bada*s from interfering in the match. Breakker then delivered a spear to Zayn and Uso, with Rollins hitting a stomp on the champ. The Visionary was moments away from winning the title. But ultimately, CM Punk came out with a steel chair to take on Seth and Bron.

After losing the match and Heyman stirring old wounds, it looks like the seeds have been planted for Jey to finally avenge the betrayal of his cousin, Roman Reigns. They are a family after all, and the OG Bloodline member still considers Reigns his Tribal Chief.

As of now, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans have to wait and see when Roman Reigns will return to action, with recent reports suggesting he could be returning before Money in the Bank this June.

Roman Reigns might remove an OG Bloodline member to add someone new?

After the chaos that unfolded on WWE RAW in the last few weeks, there's growing buzz that Roman Reigns might step in to replace an OG Bloodline member in an upcoming high-stakes match.

The Tribal Chief and CM Punk were brutally taken out by Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. With Rollins and Heyman now aligned and Breakker joining their side, Roman Reigns has personal reasons to return and settle the score, especially with his name and legacy being dragged into the chaos.

Sami Zayn and CM Punk can also take on The Architect and The Unpredictable Bada*s in the future after recent events. If Roman Reigns returns ahead of the rumored tag team match, he could request to take Zayn's place.

The OTC has unfinished business with Seth and Heyman, and could argue that it's his war to fight. He may also urge the Canadian star to watch over Jey Uso, who is currently being hunted by Logan Paul and Rollins.

With only Seth and Breakker active in Heyman's new group, the stage is perfectly set for Reigns and Punk to unite and lead the next chapter of this heated rivalry. Nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

