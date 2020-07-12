Opinion: Seth Rollins needs to win at Extreme Rules

Rollins and Mysterio have been at loggerheads for over a month

Seth Rollins needs to make an example out of Rey Mysterio to remind the RAW locker room of the consequences of defying him.

Seth Rollins will take on Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules in an 'Eye for an Eye' match

The ongoing feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio has been one of the most exciting things on RAW for the past month and a half. It all started on the night after Money in the Bank. In a backstage segment, Rey Mysterio would congratulate Seth Rollins in his impending fatherhood. Rollins, devasted after his loss to Drew McIntyre from the previous night, wouldn't even respond to Mysterio.

Later that night, Rollins and his disciple, Murphy, would face off against The Mysterio and Aleister Black in a tag match. Rollins seemed to be in some sort of trance throughout the match, not even tagging himself in.

The finish of the match saw Mysterio accidentally hit Seth Rollins, which would enrage The Monday Night Messiah. Rollins would grab Mysterio, thereby causing a DQ. Following the match, however, Rollins would reveal his maniacal side as poked Mysterio's right eye onto the steel steps. The visual, along with the attack, was very gory and disturbing.

In the weeks following the attack, Seth Rollins would call out Rey Mysterio and try to explain his actions in his usual narcissistic way. This past week's RAW saw Seth Rollins team up with Murphy to take on Mysterio and Kevin Owens with a winner getting to choose a stipulation for their upcoming clash at Extreme Rules. Mysterio and KO would end up victories in a match that was chaotic from start to finish. Mysterio would announce the match between the duo would be an 'Eye for an Eye' match.

WWE would later confirm the same, explaining that the winner of this match has to extract his opponent's eye. This wacky stipulation has most certainly piqued fan interest in what has been one of the best feuds in the company at the moment. It will be interesting how this stipulation plays out and the levels to which both these superstars will go to get a W.

It goes without saying that Seth Rollins has been the biggest thorn on the side of the Luchador. The Monday Night Messiah took his rivalry with Rey Mysterio following his gruesome attack on Mysterio's eye on the RAW after Money in the Bank. This past week on Raw, Rollins went a step further and attacked Mysterio's son, Dominick.

Rise of Seth Rollins in 2020

Seth Rollins has been one of the MVPs of WWE in 2020. The Monday Night Messiah has proved once again that he is at his best when his back is against the wall. After coming under a lot of criticism for the majority of 2019, Rollins went through a character change late last year, a change that many believe might have saved his career.

Rollins has been untouchable both the ring and on the microphone throughout the year. While Seth Rollins was always renowned for being a great athlete with impeccable ring IQ, his promos and character, of late, has nothing short of outstanding. From his facial expressions to the small mannerisms, Rollins has truly nailed the character of a delusional leader of a cult.

Mysterio has been getting the better off The Monday Night Messiah for the past few weeks. Having already caused damage to Mysterio's right eye, Seth Rollins would go into this match with the intention of blinding Mysterio's other eye.

Despite being one of the top heels on RAW, Seth Rollins has lost a whole lot in 2020. He has already been beaten by the likes of Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Aleister Black. While a loss to Mysterio wouldn't be the worst thing, given how bulletproof he has become, we believe that Rollins winning this gruesome makes more sense.

New member to join Seth Rollins' faction?

Ever since turning heel and adopting 'The Messiah' gimmick, there has always been about speculation about Seth Rollins' adding new members to the group. The Monday Night himself revealed in an interview that he is looking to recruit new disciples to his ever-growing cult.

He also said that there is also someone very close to him whom he wants in his stable. While there have a lot of names being thrown around regarding who this special someone might be, there is one NXT Superstar who has been cheekily teasing a move to the stable on social media. That Superstar is none other than Dominik Dijakovic.

Dijakovic is reportedly moving up to the main roster. We haven't seen him in a WWE ring for a while now, which might be an indication that the towering Superstar might be making a move to either RAW or SmackDown in the future. With Rezar out injured and the company not using Akam, Seth Rollins' stable desperate needs a muscle, someone who can keep their detractors at Bay and protect The Messiah. Dijakovic fits the bill perfectly when it comes to being the muscle of the ever-growing cult.

Dijakovic interfering on Seth Rollins' behalf and helping him defeat Mysterio will be quite a sight. Besides, we are yet to see him as a full-fledged heel in WWE. Dijakovic, with his attributes, has all the makings of a main-event player. Joining the cult of Rollins will be the perfect launchpad for his main roster career.

Seth Rollins' entire gimmick is based on the theory of him being the savior of Monday Night RAW. One of his biggest pet-peeves over the past few weeks has been that whatever he does is for The Greater Good. Rollins has time and time again vowed to vanquish those who stand in his way.

But, sadly, he hasn't much success when it comes to making his detractors fall in line. A win over Mysterio after gruesome will not only give Seth Rollins a much-needed win but also serve as a reminder to the RAW locker room of the consequences of defying The Monday Night Messiah.