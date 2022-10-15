Paul Heyman and 4 WWE stars who sensationally returned after quitting live on-screen

Rey Mysterio shocked the wrestling world when he attempted to quit WWE during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The legendary luchador greeted Triple H backstage, but he was clearly down on his luck.

Mysterio recently had a rough time after his son, Dominik, shockingly betrayed him and their family friend Edge at Clash at the Castle. The younger Mysterio then joined The Judgment Day and has since attempted to fight the former world champion on multiple occasions.

Rey Mysterio refuses to fight his son, but the constant harassment and assaults have seemingly made him weary. Hence, he attempted to quit, but Triple H had different plans, as it was later revealed that Rey had officially moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

While fans are relieved that Mysterio didn't quit, there have been WWE Superstars and personalities who have previously left the promotion on-air. These events are often in character or used as a tool to explain an absence. However, the stars listed below have all returned to much fanfare later.

Below are Paul Heyman and four WWE stars who sensationally returned after quitting live on-screen.

#5. Paul Heyman quit on Monday night RAW

Paul Heyman has had a long, storied career in professional wrestling. He was previously the driving force behind ECW and an announcer on WWE TV.

The legendary personality took over as SmackDown general manager in 2003. This development came after Stephanie McMahon was forced to resign from her role due to a stipulation enforced by a match pitting herself against Vince McMahon. Heyman spent the next six months or so as the on-screen leader of the blue brand.

WWE later held a draft during RAW on March 22, 2004, where RAW general manager Eric Bischoff shockingly drafted Heyman to the red brand. Refusing to work under Bischoff, Heyman quit on the spot.

Paul Heyman returned to programming over a year later when Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff announced the ECW One Night Stand event during RAW on May 23, 2005. The three most pivotal promoters of the 1990s standing in a ring together discussing an ECW event is a moment many fans will never forget.

#4. Bret Hart made his future clear after the Montreal Screwjob

Survivor Series 1997 is a night that will live in infamy. The show's main event featured Bret Hart defending the WWF Championship against Shawn Michaels.

Leading up to the event, Vince McMahon and The Hitman negotiated to let Hart out of his ten-year contract. McMahon suggested that he couldn't afford to pay for the deal due to the company's struggles back in the day.

The plan was seemingly for Hart to forfeit the WWF Championship or lose it following Survivor Series, with his one stipulation being that he wouldn't lose to Shawn Michaels, his opponent for the night. WWE management feared Hart would leave with the title when going to World Championship Wrestling and reacted accordingly.

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Earl Hebner allegedly screwed The Hitman out of the title by claiming Bret submitted to the Sharpshooter that Shawn had locked in. Bret spat at Vince McMahon after the bout ended and drew the letters "WCW" in the air with his finger. Needless to say, Bret Hart never came to work the following night and later joined World Championship Wrestling.

While Bret Hart dabbled in working with WWE in 2004 and 2005 via video games and DVDs, his first major return after the Montreal Screwjob came in 2006 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, his return to RAW on January 4, 2010, where he shook hands with Shawn Michaels, was even more memorable for fans.

#3. CM Punk walked out following a world championship victory

CM Punk became the number one contender for John Cena's WWE Championship on June 13, 2011. He then cut what became known as the infamous "Pipebomb" promo, airing his grievances while revealing that his contract with the company was set to expire following his title match at Money in the Bank. Moreover, he wasn't planning to return to work after the event.

He challenged Cena at the show, and despite interference from Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, he walked away with the title. Upon doing so, he blew Vince a kiss and left through the crowd, seemingly never to return.

On the July 25, 2011, edition of Monday Night RAW, Punk crashed a victory celebration by John Cena, who had just defeated Rey Mysterio to win the world title. The Straight Edge Superstar's return shocked fans and led to a bout at SummerSlam between him and Cena to crown the Undisputed WWE Champion.

#2. JBL infamously quit following a loss at WrestleMania

JBL captured the Intercontinental Championship in 2009 and later defended the title against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25. Despite having the size advantage over his opponent, Layfield suffered an embarrassing defeat when he lost in 21 seconds. Immediately following his loss, the veteran announced his departure from WWE.

After quitting at WrestleMania, JBL would mostly keep his distance from the company until the build to WrestleMania XXVII. Michael Cole was scheduled to take on Jerry Lawler at the event, and the heel JBL returned on RAW leading up to the event, planning to be the guest referee. Instead, Stone Cold Steve Austin shockingly appeared and hit a Stunner on Bradshaw to take his spot.

Beginning in 2012, JBL returned to the role of a commentator and had a successful stint as an announcer. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

#1. Batista quit WWE in kayfabe on two separate occasions

Batista has actually quit the company in kayfabe on two separate occasions. The first time The Animal quit was during an episode of RAW on May 24, 2010. He had lost a brutal I Quit match against John Cena the night before and was nursing several injuries. Meanwhile, general manager Bret Hart attempted to make him wrestle, but the veteran quit on the spot.

The Animal returned in 2014, where he won the Royal Rumble. The talented big man went on to headline WrestleMania 30 in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan.

Evolution reunited during this time, and he, Randy Orton, and Triple H engaged in a feud with The Shield. After losing twice and discovering The Game wasn't willing to give him a world title match, he once again quit on TV.

Batista made another epic return when he shockingly appeared backstage on the February 25, 2019, edition of Monday Night RAW. He challenged Triple H, and the two went on to compete at WrestleMania 35 in what became The Animal's final match.

