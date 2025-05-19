Paul Heyman may have subtly revealed that his group will soon target The Bloodline

Paul Heyman's new trio on WWE RAW with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker has targeted several top stars since their formation, and The Bloodline's SmackDown may not be safe from the Hall of Famer's plans.
At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman shocked the world by aligning with Seth Rollins, betraying his longtime clients Roman Reigns and CM Punk. To rub salt in the wound, it was revealed that Bron Breakker allied with them on the RAW after 'Mania episode. The trio has wreaked havoc on the Monday show since then, and it looks like those in SmackDown won't be safe, particularly The Bloodline.
Paul Heyman's group may have a pattern of attack
Since Paul Heyman teamed up with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, they have taken out several well-known names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and have even set their sights on Jey Uso recently. Interestingly, these names aren't just anybody or former champions, but members of the OG Bloodline or those who associated with them in the past.
Jey, Sami, and Roman were all part of the OG Bloodline, with Punk teaming up with them as a favor for Heyman at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The only OG member who has yet to cross paths with the Hall of Famer is Solo Sikoa, which might change soon.
WWE may have a reason why Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are still together
Tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu has been noticeable on SmackDown, which only heightened when the latter won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Still, they manage to continue working side-by-side, even adding a new face to their faction, JC Mateo.
JC helped The Samoan Werewolf retain the US title at Backlash and has since worked side by side with Sikoa and Fatu. With this in mind, this can lead to a three-on-three tag team match once Heyman finds a new addition to his group.
Paul Heyman may still not be over what Solo Sikoa did to him while he was still with The Bloodline
Before Roman and Paul reunited at SummerSlam 2024, Heyman suffered a lot under Sikoa's reign as The Tribal Chief. When the Hall of Famer refused to acknowledge Solo, he was even put through the table. Months later, it's clear that moment is still present on the former Wiseman.
At the beginning of this month, while Paul was talking with Jey, Heyman recalled Roman leaving him to suffer in the hands of Sikoa and The Tongans. From the looks of it, even if it has already been months since the incident, Paul Heyman still hasn't let it go and there's still some resentment towards the SmackDown star.