WWE Royal Rumble season is upon us, and the challengers for the men’s and women’s top championships will be crowned for WrestleMania 39 in less than a week. The women’s Royal Rumble match will certainly have a few big surprises that will light up Saturday night.

Similarly, the men’s match will also have some entertaining spots and surprises to keep fans interested. Several rumors have been going around for the men’s Rumble match. Cody Rhodes has already announced that he will be returning to the ring during the 30-men elimination match.

Meanwhile, fans are expecting The Rock to make his much-awaited comeback and sow the seeds for a top match at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn could also enter the match and make waves with his performance, as he is currently engaged in a storyline with The Tribal Chief.

Additionally, many other superstars could make their return to WWE during the contest and give fans something more to cheer about. However, things will likely get much more intense once only four men remain in the ring.

Take a look at the possible last 4 combinations during the men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match this year.

#5. Edge, Karrion Kross, Austin Theory, and Cody Rhodes could shake things up

Edge could make another memorable return at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Edge has been away from the ring for quite some time now. The Rated-R Superstar last competed in an I Quit match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022. He was written off television after losing the match to The Prince.

The Rated-R Superstar could make yet another return to the ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He could eliminate members of The Judgment Day and become one of the final four in the match, along with Karrion Kross, Austin Theory, and Cody Rhodes.

Kross could get a good push if he performs well in the Rumble match. However, he could end up being the first one to get eliminated after surviving 26 other men. Theory could eliminate Edge to draw more heat from the fans before ultimately getting eliminated by Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is the favorite to win the contest if The Rock plans against returning to the ring soon. It would be great to see him win the big match upon his return from injury.

#4. GUNTHER, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Omos could have a slugfest to close out the match

WWE's Ring General could become the last man standing in the ring.

GUNTHER has been the most dominant force on SmackDown, apart from Roman Reigns, for some time. He has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 200 days, and it could be time that he receives an even bigger push in WWE.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman seems like the only one who can undo The Ring General on the blue brand. The two could compete for the Intercontinental Championship at the Royal Rumble before the elimination match.

Omos is also looking to make himself known as a true monster, while Drew McIntyre is one of the most established heavyweights in the company right now. WWE could go with this combination to have a hard-hitting and unpredictable end to the Royal Rumble match.

Fans could see Omos and GUNTHER eliminate McIntyre before The Ring General works with Strowman to take Omos out. GUNTHER could finally take out The Monster of All Monsters and win the Royal Rumble match, to the surprise of the WWE Universe.

It would be great to have an unpredictable end to the 30-men match. The Austrian Anomaly could lose the Intercontinental Championship to Strowman earlier in the night, only to win the Rumble match for an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Seth Rollins, and Karrion Kross would make an exciting combination

Will The American Nightmare go big at the WWE Royal Rumble?

Another great possible last-four combination could see some of the front-runners in the final moments of the match. Cody Rhodes is one of the favorites to win, along with Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, GUNTHER and Karrion Kross have been marching ahead as two of the most physically dominant superstars. The heels would work well opposite Rollins and Rhodes in the final four of the Royal Rumble.

Cody and Seth could be forced to work together to eliminate the two big men from the match before going after each other. The American Nightmare could finally dump The Visionary over the top rope, possibly with some help from Austin Theory or some other superstar, to win the Royal Rumble match.

Rhodes’ inclusion into the match will automatically make him the top favorite to win the contest. WWE will need to come up with some interesting ways to keep fans guessing throughout the match.

#2. Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, and Seth Rollins could turn the tides around at the WWE Royal Rumble

Sami Zayn could defy all odds to win big.

Sami Zayn has had the biggest love-hate relationship with The Bloodline over the past several months. He is among the favorites to win the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match simply because he has been engaged in a storyline with Roman Reigns and his men for months.

Zayn could end up in the final four of the match along with other favorites, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer could look to take Zayn out of the match, but The Master Strategist could trick him into eliminating himself.

The Honorary Uce could then battle the likes of Rhodes and Rollins in the final moments of the match before potentially winning the Rumble to surprise fans. He has worked hard over the past year to become a top star on SmackDown and could be rewarded with one of the biggest wins of his career.

The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins could go on to battle for the WWE Championship at The Show of Shows if Roman Reigns vacates the title. Meanwhile, The Master Strategist could go on to face The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

#1. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock could be the most likely final four at Royal Rumble 2023

The Rock could surprise everyone at the WWE Royal Rumble.

The final possible combination could turn out to be spot on if the plans for The Rock’s return for Royal Rumble 2023 are still in store. While recent reports suggest that The Brahma Bull may not be willing to return for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, things could turn out to be very different.

Earlier reports suggested that Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, or Cody Rhodes would compete for the WWE Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 39. The match will be followed by the main event of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock on Night 2 of the show.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo



Night 1

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship



Night 2

Roman Reigns vs. TBD for the Universal Championship



Night 1

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

Night 2

Roman Reigns vs. TBD for the Universal Championship

If they can't get The Rock then Cody will be in the spot against Roman.

If the creative team can go ahead with those plans, then fans could see all the aforementioned superstars in the final 4 during the men’s Royal Rumble match. McIntyre could be eliminated first, followed by Seth Rollins tricking and eliminating Rhodes from the contest.

Fans could finally see The Rock get the better of The Visionary and win the Royal Rumble match to become The Tribal Chief’s challenger for WrestleMania 39. The angle would allow Rollins and Rhodes to continue their rivalry.

Reigns could be forced to vacate the WWE Championship following the Premium Live Event. Rollins could win it at Elimination Chamber before being challenged by The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

