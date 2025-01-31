Predicting all 15 remaining entrants in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Royal Rumble 2025 is this weekend, which means it's time to get excited! While the entire card looks great, this year's 30-man match might be one of the most star-studded in WWE history.

Half of the Rumble field has been announced, leaving 15 superstars to reveal themselves. Some may declare before this Saturday, while we may witness a few surprise entrants.

So, who will join the match? Let's try to predict the rest of the field. But first, a rundown of every WWE star announced so far:

John Cena Roman Reigns CM Punk Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre Jey Uso LA Knight Sami Zayn Shinsuke Nakamura Rey Mysterio Logan Paul Bron Breakker Penta Chad Gable Carmelo Hayes

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

With that in mind, here are our predictions for the rest of the 30-man field in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match, featuring a massive twist at the end.

Trending

#15. Damian Priest

This one seems obvious. It's a surprise Damian Priest hasn't already declared for the Royal Rumble because he is one of WWE's top babyfaces. Fresh off a move to SmackDown, The Punisher will want to make an immediate impact.

Priest looks set to have an impressive showing in the Rumble and eliminate multiple stars. He may even run into a couple of old friends.

#14. Dominik Mysterio & #13. Finn Balor

Image via WWE.com

The Judgment Day needs some representation in the men's Royal Rumble Match. Expect Dominik Mysterio to enter the bout, before Finn Balor follows him. The Prince hasn't been on WWE RAW in a couple of weeks but could be set for a return at the Rumble.

It remains to be seen if the two will remain on the same page. JD McDonagh's injury may have forced WWE to change plans for The Judgment Day ahead of the Royal Rumble.

#12. Jacob Fatu & #11. Solo Sikoa

Image via WWE.com

Following his scary beatdown of Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu is one to watch. As long as he isn't punished by Nick Aldis, The Samoan Werewolf could be one of the most dominant Royal Rumble entrants of all time. Fatu can eliminate seven or eight stars from the match, before being confronted by some of the big hitters.

Meanwhile, he might be joined by Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief hasn't done anything of note since losing to Roman Reigns, so a return at the Rumble could spark the beginning of his next storyline. Perhaps Solo could try to control Jacob Fatu, only to be destroyed by his cousin.

#10. to #6. Rest of the WWE midcard in the Royal Rumble

Several midcard superstars from WWE RAW and SmackDown will be in the Royal Rumble Match, most of them with a purpose. While there are plenty of options, here are the five likeliest entrants:

#10. Jimmy Uso could easily slot into whatever story WWE tells with The OG Bloodline in the Royal Rumble Match. He can be eliminated by Drew McIntyre or Jacob Fatu.

#9. Andrade should be given more of a spotlight on SmackDown, so a good showing at the Rumble would be helpful. Many exciting confrontations await.

#8. Ludwig Kaiser has slowly risen the ranks on WWE RAW, stepping out of Gunther's shadow to embark on his own singles career. He could have a strong showing on Saturday night.

#7. Kofi Kingston has become one of WWE's most hated superstars. The Royal Rumble veteran could represent The New Day in the match, only for everyone in the ring to team up to eliminate him.

#6. Giovanni Vinci hasn't done anything in WWE recently, but he could be part of the Rumble's comedy spot. He got pinned in just three seconds last year, so maybe Vinci could get eliminated faster than Santino Marella.

#5. Trick Williams

Expand Tweet

Now that he isn't the NXT Champion, WWE can start the process of calling up Trick Williams to the main roster. Much like Carmelo Hayes last year, the developmental star can have an impressive showing in the Royal Rumble Match before eventually joining RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania.

This would be a fun surprise, with Trick potentially eliminating his former best friend. He can then turn his focus back to Oba Femi and the NXT Title after the Rumble.

#4. Omos

Image via WWE.com

This seems inevitable after Omos relinquished his half of the GHC Tag Team Championship, citing a return to WWE. The Nigerian Giant hasn't been seen on television since the night before WrestleMania XL, but a Royal Rumble return is still possible.

Omos was made for a match like this. He could potentially confront Jacob Fatu, before putting The Samoan Werewolf over. The seven-foot-tall WWE star should be a semi-regular figure on RAW or SmackDown.

#3. Joe Hendry

Say his name and he appears.

Expand Tweet

Another surprise return that looks to be inevitable is Joe Hendry's appearance in Indianapolis this weekend. Several other factors point towards an appearance in the Royal Rumble Match. WWE's partnership with TNA makes a moment like this not just possible but expected.

Having recently won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, Hendry could generate a lot of buzz by entering the Rumble. He can have a solid showing, potentially opposite his fellow countryman, Drew McIntyre.

#2. AJ Styles

Image via WWE.com

This is solely dependent on whether or not AJ Styles is cleared to return. WWE is reportedly hoping The Phenomenal One is ready to compete in the Royal Rumble, so it would make sense to have him as one of the marquee surprises of the match.

Styles hasn't been on WWE television since early October due to a Lisfranc fracture, so it will be great to see him. AJ can finally get his career back on track with a great showing in the Royal Rumble, possibly with a few eliminations to his name.

#1. Jeff Hardy

Joe Hendry might not be the only surprise entrant from TNA in this year's 30-man Royal Rumble Match. WWE's partnership with the promotion offers up a golden chance for a huge return for one of the most beloved stars in the company's history.

Jeff Hardy is currently one-half of the TNA Tag Team Champions, along with his brother, Matt, so he is technically eligible to return to WWE. Lucas Oil Stadium would go crazy if 'No More Words' played during the Rumble, with Hardy making his return after over three years away.

Expand Tweet

WWE doesn't even need to sign The Charismatic Enigma to a full-time deal, which may work well considering the controversial nature of his exit. Jeff Hardy's potential Royal Rumble return could be a one-and-done, serving to give him one huge moment on such a big stage. It's guaranteed to garner one of the loudest pops of the entire night.

Imagine a staredown between Hardy and CM Punk. It'll be like 2009 all over again!

Bonus Prediction: The Rock enters at #31 and wins the Royal Rumble

Image via WWE.com

While the Rumble is expected to end with 30 entrants, there is every chance in the world that The Rock has a huge trick up his sleeve. What if his babyface turn on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix was a ruse? After all, The Final Boss did say he's always thinking 20 steps ahead.

This is the perfect way for the TKO Board member to flex his power, while winning the Royal Rumble Match. The Rock would become the biggest heel in WWE, as he sets up a WrestleMania main event against Cody Rhodes. Of course, this is an incredibly bold prediction, but the signs have been there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback