With Hell in a Cell done and dusted, the WWE will turn its attention towards Survivor Series on November 22nd. Survivor Series is one of WWE's Big Four annual pay-per-views and is surely going to be an entertaining spectacle.

Since the brand split in 2016, Survivor Series has become an arena where Superstars fight for brand supremacy. While WWE's RAW and SmackDown squared off initially, NXT was also included in the fray in 2019.

WWE's Red brand in particular will have a lot to prove at this event. NXT dominated last year's Survivor Series where RAW's only victory was in the pre-show. Regarded as WWE's A-Show, RAW will be looking to make a strong comeback.

All three brands will be looking to build fierce teams to represent them in the pay-per-view. The men's Survivor Series elimination match will see five Superstars from each brand face-off with the last team standing gaining a crucial point for their brand.

The recently concluded WWE Draft has provided RAW and SmackDown with some fresh faces. While the champions will be busy facing each other, all three brands have more than enough star power to put together threatening teams.

Here is a look at the five WWE Superstars who could potentially represent RAW in the men's Survivor Series.

1) Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre just dropped his WWE Championship to Randy Orton, and the fuming Scotsman will undoubtedly be looking to reclaim it. Unfortunately, the title is unlikely to be on the line at Survivor Series as the WWE Champion usually squares off against the Universal Champion (Roman Reigns) from SmackDown.

Since the brand split in 2016, the singles titles on both brands have not been defended at Survivor Series. If that is the case in 2020 as well, Drew McIntyre will have to wait a bit to get his hands on The Viper again.

While Drew McIntyre may not be keen on being away from the WWE Championship, an opportunity to lead Team RAW could keep him busy over the next few weeks. He is arguably the biggest Superstar on RAW at the moment and WWE will be hoping to keep his momentum intact.

Drew McIntyre marshaling RAW's men's division positions him as a leader. Captains of Survivor Series teams generally have impressive showings at the event as well. Thus, this is the perfect method to temporarily keep Drew McIntyre out of the title picture while also improving his stock.