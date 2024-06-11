Predicting the entire 6-woman field in the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is on the horizon! After the conclusion of the marquee event in Scotland, the company will turn its attention towards the Money in the Bank PLE, which will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 6, 2024.

Although it is still a month away, the Stamford-based promotion is already beginning to tease possible entries for the titular matches.

WWE Money in the Bank has always been a life-changing event for many superstars. As the event nears, several qualifying matches will occur in the men's and women's divisions.

On this note, here's a look at six possible contenders for the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

#6. Jade Cargill could have her first singles break at WWE Money in the Bank

Jade Cargill has taken the world by storm since appearing at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Storm has formed a formidable tag team with Bianca Belair on SmackDown. Cargill and Belair are the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

Although she is a dominant star in the tag team with The EST, Cargill could benefit by participating in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The former AEW star failed to win the Queen of the Ring tournament last month, and the upcoming Women's MITB Ladder Match would give her another golden opportunity to establish her credentials as a singles star.

#5. Naomi has been exciting to watch since her WWE return

Speaking of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, another star who shocked fans during the match was Naomi, who returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the titular PLE. Since then, she has had a shot at the WWE Women's Championship. However, despite her best efforts, the veteran failed to capture the title.

It's hard to imagine Naomi not eventually becoming the Women's Champion again, especially after the Stamford-based promotion brought her back in a grand manner. She could embark on her journey to become WWE Women's Champion after becoming Ms. Money in the Bank next month at the titular PLE.

#4. Lyra Valkyria has been making a name for herself on RAW

Another up-and-coming star who has made a mark on the main roster is former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. The talented RAW Superstar finished as runners-up in the recent Queen of the Ring tournament. She defeated the likes of Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and IYO SKY to earn a place in the final.

However, the 27-year-old came up short in the summit clash against Nia Jax. Given her recent performances, there's no doubt that Valkyria will feature in the upcoming Women's MITB Ladder Match.

#3. Chelsea Green quickly became a fan-favorite

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in 2023! [Image via WWE.com]

One star who has garnered much support from fans in recent months is Chelsea Green. Despite playing a villain, many can't help but admire her character work on weekly shows and social media.

Adding Chelsea Green to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is a no-brainer. Aside from her in-ring skills, her character as Karen could be an interesting mix with the brutality of the ladders present in the match.

#2. Dakota Kai is among the favorites to win this year's MITB contract

Dakota Kai is a former Women's Tag Team Champion! [Image via WWE.com]

In April 2024, it was reported that Dakota Kai was among the favorites to win this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Auckland star hasn't been doing much as a singles star in recent times, but the upcoming MITB Ladder Match could be a turning point in her career.

Kai hasn't exactly engaged in any memorable storylines as a singles star, which could change drastically after she becomes Ms. Money in the Bank. Apart from receiving an opportunity to win the world title, Kai could also get involved in a heated feud with IYO SKY.

#1. Many are rooting for Tiffany Stratton to win

Tiffany Stratton and Bayley! [Image via WWE.com]

Tiffany Stratton has impressed fans since joining the main roster earlier this year. The 25-year-old continues to prove herself during weekly shows with her strong character work and stellar in-ring performances.

Stratton recently locked horns with Bayley and Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash France. However, despite her best efforts, she failed to dethrone The Role Model. She also lost to Bianca Belair in the quarterfinal of the Queen of the Ring tournament. However, there is no doubt that Stratton is destined for greatness, and WWE could push her close to the Women's Title by booking her to win the Money in the Bank contract in the Ladder Match next month.

