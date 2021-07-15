Predicting the next Champion for every title in WWE

WWE is at the end of its 'Pandemic Era' - a period that began just before WrestleMania 36. With fans permanently returning to arenas, the company is set to pull out all the stops to make the product better.

This will include some heavy changes to RAW and SmackDown. Some of them may be through returns and NXT call-ups. We also took a look at a few Superstars who may be the first to turn heel in front of the fans.

But one of the moments that guarantees a huge pop is a title change - particularly if the Superstar who wins the title is popular. With that factor in mind, WWE could pull out some memorable title switches in the coming weeks and months.

WWE's next set of Champions could be an indication of where the company is headed towards. Most of them may be crowned by SummerSlam. We could see up to eight title changes on WWE's main roster in the next six weeks.

This list will look at who might dethrone every current Champion on RAW and SmackDown. And just like Edge, we aren't counting the 24/7 Championship.

Who do you think will win titles in WWE upon the fans returning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#9 WWE RAW Tag Team Champions: RK-Bro

Let's start on a high note, shall we?

Riddle has been greatly entertaining on WWE RAW lately, showing his love for Randy Orton every week. The two of them share some odd chemistry that just about works. That is why RK-Bro has been so popular among WWE's fanbase.

A Tag Team Championship match against AJ Styles and Omos seems like a no-brainer for SummerSlam. It is a marquee match, with the perfect mix of great in-ring workers, megastars, and special attractions. RK-Bro should win the titles and embark on a fun reign that lasts a few months.

Randy it’s been to long please come back to me I’ll do anything!!!

Sincerely The Little Viper 🐍 #rkbro #WWERaw #stallion https://t.co/aiM2dTTgW1 — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) July 13, 2021

Orton will likely turn on Riddle in the next couple of months so while the destination is obvious, the journey isn't. WWE can have a lot of fun with the pair, as has already been witnessed since WrestleMania.

While fans love RK-Bro, it will further boost the credibility of the RAW Tag Team Championship. There is no reason why Randy Orton and Riddle shouldn't continue as a tag team for a few more months, before their inevitable split and feud.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain