Randy Orton turns heel; top star interferes in Queen of the Ring Tournament? 5 shocking decisions that might take place on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be a major one. Some huge matches are on the cards with the semi-final round of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Also on the show, Ron Killings (R-Truth) will face John Cena. Despite all this, some storylines could undergo significant development.

Fans are hyped about tonight's SmackDown, so here are some shocking decisions that could take place on the show.

#5. Alexa Bliss to lose her spot on SmackDown

The Queen of the Ring semi-finals will see Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka for a spot in the finals. The final round will take place at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Last week, Bliss faced and won against Alba Fyre, Charlotte Flair, and Candice LeRae. This intense match saw an incredibly close finish as Bliss got the pinfall victory as Flair had Fyre in the Figure Eight.

Alexa Bliss to lose on SmackDown? [Image Credits: wwe.com]

There was a moment after the match when Bliss and Flair had a staredown. Before the bout, the two had backstage segments that intrigued fans. The Queen, who has been on a losing streak, may take some revenge by costing Bliss the contest and her spot at Night of Champions.

#4. Jacob Fatu’s shocking turn

At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Jacob Fatu betrayed Solo Sikoa. The current United States Champion made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with The Bloodline 2.0. However, during last week’s episode of SmackDown, Sikoa gave the Samoan Werewolf an ultimatum. Everything would be forgiven if he apologized.

Will Jacob Fatu apologize? [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Many fans have speculated that Fatu could stand his ground and face Sikoa and JC Mateo. However, some have claimed that he could have a change of heart and side with his family. While this would make no sense coming from the champion, as it goes against his character, there could be a longer storyline here. The idea could be for Fatu to keep the numbers on his side to ensure Sikoa or Mateo don’t take the title away from him.

#3. Randy Orton or Sami Zayn turns heel

Randy Orton will lock horns with Sami Zayn as part of the King of the Ring semi-final match on SmackDown. Both babyfaces want the spot at the finals and believe they deserve it. However, following their individual storylines, either one could turn heel. Orton wants another title shot against Cena since his match was interrupted by Killings, which led to his loss. The Viper made it clear that he would do anything to win and get his shot at becoming a 15-time champion.

Zayn has been the underdog, trying his best to get a title shot. However, backstage segments have shown Karrion Kross trying to persuade Zayn to embrace the dark side. While Zayn has remained a good guy, he could snap if his chances of winning start dwindling. Fans have wanted him to turn heel since his babyface run has overstayed its welcome.

#2. John Cena loses on SmackDown

The biggest talking point of the night will be the rematch between Ron Killings and John Cena. The two faced off at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite respecting his childhood hero throughout the match, Killings faced defeat after the champ used his dirty tactics. This led to the former wannabe Judgment Day member returning with a new persona and using his real name.

During last week’s episode, Ron Killings attacked Cena twice on the show. This is what led to the match being set up for tonight. Many fans have speculated that Logan Paul could come out to help the champ win and get some revenge on Killings for costing them the match at Money in the Bank. Others have speculated that The G.O.A.T. could take the loss since Truth is a hot commodity now, and a win would boost his status.

#1. CM Punk drops another hot pipebomb on SmackDown

Every hardcore WWE fan remembers CM Punk’s infamous pipebomb on RAW over a decade ago. Fans don’t realize that the episode of RAW on June 27, 2011, bears a lot of resemblance to the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Not only are both taking place in June, but Cena and R-Truth have a match that could be the show's main event. Cena took on Truth in a tables match on the aforementioned episode of RAW in 2011.

The match was entertaining and saw the former United States Champion win with the Leader of the Cenation being laid out in the ring. Following the match, Punk cut his iconic promo on the stage. Many fans have speculated that since the Second City Saint will be facing the Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions, this could be a great opportunity to cut a similar promo. The former AEW star has never shied away from cutting deep promos on the champ and The Rock.

