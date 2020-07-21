Ranking every WWE cinematic match of 2020

Cinematic matches bring out the best of both worlds of sports-entertainment. A cinematic bout is your classic wrestling match, which is enhanced by a different location, theatrics, and some quality background music to give the fight a big-time feel. Matt Hardy's Final Deletion matches from Impact were a visual treat, and fans wondered how WWE could use their resources to have even better matches, which provide wrestling fans with the perfect cinematic experience.

WWE's initial attempts with such gimmick fights failed miserably (looking at you, House of Horrors), but they have stepped up their game in the pandemic era, delivering some quality cinematic matches. So, without further ado, let us dive deep down into the WWE Cinematic Universe and rank every cinematic match produced by the wrestling behemoth in 2020.

#7 The Backlot Brawl - WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

Adam Cole retained his NXT Championship in this cinematic match

Let's get one thing clear: Backlot Brawl was not a bad match at all. But, when compared to other cinematic bouts, this match was quite weak, the reason being it is at the bottom-most position. I appreciate the effort put in by NXT, be it multiple cars surrounding the ring, or the vehicles which both Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream drove to the fight. The match was not bad at all, but given the in-ring mastery of the men involved, fans were certainly expecting more than what they got.

The commentary too was not that good an addition, as it watered down what could have been an exceptional trash talk session between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream. While it has stemmed out into a good storyline, the addition of Dexter Lumis wasn't right either, as not only it shifted focus from the actual match, but also Dream came out weak from the fight, given that he lost even after the odds had been evened.

While the Backlot Brawl wasn't bad at all, it wasn't good enough to be the best.