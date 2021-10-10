Ranking every WWE in Saudi Arabia's main event so far

Crown Jewel 2021 is the sixth major event for WWE in Saudi Arabia since 2018. These pay-per-views have been under major scrutiny from fans and critics for the political views and actions of the Saudi Arabia government. It has also been under criticism for the quality of its headline matches.

Through five separate major shows, WWE has put a heavy focus on part-time stars and legends in the main event. This trend has been saved for WrestleMania and other Big Four pay-per-views. However, the company's Saudi Arabia shows has been the top money earner at the end of the past few years.

With Crown Jewel 2021 right around the corner, it's an ideal time to remember the past few shows and their headliners. In this article, let's take a look at the ranking for every WWE in Saudi Arabia's main event so far.

5) The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship – WWE Super ShowDown 2020

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 was the last pay-per-view to take place in Saudi Arabia before the pandemic began. It turned out to be a deflating show with a polarizing main event.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt was on a pretty good reign as the Universal Champion following his feud with Seth Rollins.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan on two occasions, while also beating The Miz on his way to a huge showdown with Goldberg. Many fans viewed this as one last obstacle before Wyatt faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

The contest followed the usual Goldberg template since his 2016 return to WWE, focusing on short lengths and big moves. The Fiend looked as if he would absorb the huge impact offense of his challenger, but Goldberg kept coming at full speed. He hit the spear and a jackhammer, of sorts, to win the Universal Championship.

The Super ShowDown 2020 main event ended the reign of destruction for the Fiend and killed any momentum he gained with his Universal Championship reign. It caused an uproar from fans and drew large-scale criticism. This is why it's the worst WWE main event in Saudi Arabia.

