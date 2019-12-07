Ranking the 10 best WWE Matches of the past decade

Punk vs Cena was a masterclass

As we wrap up yet another decade, it gives us a great chance to reflect, and despite RAW and SmackDown's troubles in the past few years, 2010-2020 has given us plenty of amazing matches to look back on. With NXT coming into the fold proper half way through the decade, the quality of wrestling went up even higher, and adding in the great Women's Revolution, WWE has shown off some fantastic wrestling.

While companies like AEW, New Japan, Impact, Ring of Honor and others have put on some amazing contests, WWE remains the biggest company in the world, and today we are going to focus on them. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back at the last decade and analyse WWE's 10 best matches over that time.

There have been countless great matches in WWE over that time, so let us know in the comments below which matches you would have had on this list.

#10 John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan - SummerSlam 2013

Bryan and Cena put on a great encounter

Daniel Bryan and John Cena are two of the best Superstars of this decade, and when they collided at SummerSlam, it was an epic encounter. The promo leading into it was one of the best in WWE history, with Los Angeles indie PWG even getting a mention. And on this night, two of the greatest went to work.

The contest was back and forth, and Bryan got a surprise victory, becoming the WWE Champion to continue his 'Yes' Movement, but it was what happened after the contest that's most memorable.

Triple H hit Bryan with a Pedigree, leading to a Randy Orton cash-in, kickstarting the movement that would get the Leader Of The Yes Movement to the main event of WrestleMania 30, but that shouldn't overshadow what an amazing contest this was.

