Ranking the 10 greatest Championship defenses in WrestleMania history

Looking at some of the greatest Championship defenses in WrestleMania history.

From the Intercontinental Championship to the WWE Championship, we have seen some fine spectacles at WrestleMania.

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Which is the greatest Championship defense in WrestleMania history? A pretty good match

This is not the first time anyone's saying this and this won't be the very last, WrestleMania will forever be the greatest wrestling event in the world of professional wrestling.

The event, with its visual spectacle and widespread mainstream attention, has managed to transcend generations whilst reminding us all why we fell in love with this business in the first place.

Though every performer scratching and clawing the surface ultimately wishes to showcase their proficiency at Vince McMahon's greatest gift to mankind, it's an altogether different feeling when you are entering the Showcase of the Immortals with a Championship around your waist.

It's a surreal feeling when a WWE Superstar earns his way to Championship gold in Vince McMahon's billion dollar company, and to enter WrestleMania, and being able to successfully defend the gold one worked so hard for, truly places them on a different pedestal.

With WrestleMania 36 just around the corner, this article aims to throw the spotlight on superstars that entered the Grandest Stage of Them All with a title around their waist and a huge chip on their shoulder. Not only did these Superstars manage to defend their Championship with pride, but did so, by entertaining us to the very core.

These are the 10 greatest Championship defenses in WrestleMania ranked.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportkeeda's stand.

#10 Neville (C) Vs. Austin Aries - Singles match for the Cruiserweight Championship, WrestleMania 33

A fantastic technical bout

Superstars that usually come to blows in the kickoff shows are rarely able to gravitate the spotlight from the other top-tier competitors performing on the main show. However, Neville's Cruiserweight title defense against Austin Aries at WrestleMania 33 was one such rare instance.

Advertisement

This match from its very beginning to the end was outstanding. The interestingly hard-hitting fusion of technical mastery and high-flying offensiveness coerced the WWE Universe to sit and absorb the greatness of these two incredible performers.

Neville and Austin Aries opened the Grandest Stage of Them All the way Vince McMahon wanted it to be: on a very high note. Though legions in the internet wrestling community criticized the bout's placement on the card, it didn't stop the two technicians to go out there and give us an absolute belter of a match.

Neville, here, executed his heel role perfectly whilst making Austin Aries look like a legitimate threat to his Cruiserweight Championship.

One of the many reasons why this match makes the list is because the two performers, with all they were given, took their chances and coerced us all to sit back and witness magic.

Not being on the main card does hurt, but this didn't stop these two fine wrestlers to do what they do best.

1 / 10 NEXT