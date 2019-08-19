Rating the 6 Best WWE debuts of the past decade

The Fiend is now Bray Wyatt's alter-ego

While it took some time for Bray Wyatt to finally return to the fold in WWE, we finally saw the debut of The Fiend at SummerSlam, and it's safe to say that it's taking the wrestling world by storm.

From the presentation to the action inside the ring, this was one of the best debuts in wrestling history, and it got us thinking about some other incredible debuts that the WWE have presented in recent years.

We'll talk more about Wyatt and his new alter-ego when we get to it, but it was almost a perfect debut, as it had everything you want: intrigue, great action inside the ring, it felt fresh, and this is very hard to come by.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back on the past 10 years and analyze 6 of the best debuts that the company have presented.

#6 Paige

Paige single-handedly changed WWE's women's division, for the better

These days, WWE like to present you with every time of performer possible, but even 5 years ago, that wasn't the case in the women's division, as it was people like Paige that pushed for that change.

It didn't come easy for the anti-diva, but after a great run in NXT, WWE decided to get behind her and have her shake up the entire women's division on her first night on the main roster.

The night following WrestleMania 31, Paige came out to confront AJ Lee, and in an instant, she had turned the wrestling world on its head.

After taking Lee's moment from her, the two were booked in a match for the Diva's title, and after a quick contest, Paige did the unthinkable and ended AJ's historic title reign, and while her career was unfortunately prematurely ended due to injury, this is a moment that will never be forgotten.

