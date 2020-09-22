From RETRIBUTION's controversial booking decisions to a huge twist in the Mysterio Family's storyline with Seth Rollins, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The go-home RAW episode before Clash of Champions has divided the WWE Universe to its core. Some have gone so far as to call it the worst episode of the year, while others have dubbed it as an entertaining show despite the glaring issues at hand.

Clearly, there is no singular reaction to this bizarre edition of RAW, so it's this writer's job to stay as objective as possible. Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (September 21, 2020).

#5: Randy Orton outsmarted Drew McIntyre on two separate occasions before their Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre were scheduled for a one-on-one match on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Lee and McIntyre's clash was a stellar one, to say the least.

Both men fought in a slugfest against each other, and fans would definitely love to see a rematch between them down the road. Their bout could have had a definitive finish if it wasn't for Randy Orton. Orton caused a disqualification by attacking the WWE Champion with a chair.

The Viper cut a sadistic promo on how he will decimate Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions. Orton creatively used the ambulance as a plot device for his promo, which is something that should be taught in promo class at WWE's Performance Center.

Even at the end of the show where the entire RAW roster appeared to fight RETRIBUTION, Orton's selfish motives resurfaced as he delivered an RKO to Drew McIntyre inside the ring.

Character-wise, Randy Orton stole the spotlight from everyone on this week's WWE RAW. There is a good chance he could become the new WWE Champion at this Sunday's Clash of Champions event.