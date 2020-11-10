From the final member of the men's RAW Survivor Series team being determined to a backstage segment between Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Although not a stacked episode, the Red brand managed to put on another engaging show last night. With only one more edition of RAW remaining to air before Survivor Series, the buildup to WWE's upcoming pay-per-view has been a topsy-turvy ride.

RAW has done a considerably better job than SmackDown in terms of building up the traditional Survivor Series matches so far.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (November 9, 2020).

#5: RETRIBUTION's Mustafa Ali faced Ricochet in a great match on WWE RAW

Despite RETRIBUTION's frequently criticized booking on WWE RAW, it's apparent that the members of the anti-WWE faction are trying their best to make this gimmick work.

One such example of the same occurred on this week's RAW, where Mustafa Ali and Ricochet faced each other in a match that featured solid in-ring action from both competitors.

At one point, Ali even said to his opponent that one man can't change the entire landscape of WWE, in reference to Ricochet's tendencies towards declining offers to join big groups on the Red brand. Ricochet came very close to winning this bout, even though other members of RETRIBUTION had established their looming presence near ringside.

In the end, Ali took advantage of the numbers game and was able to lock an overwhelmed Ricochet in a Koji Clutch submission to pick up the victory.

Nothing will change until you do.



It's pretty clear by now that The Hurt Business got the better of RETRIBUTION in their recent feud, which is why Ali and his teammates are building themselves by picking off WWE Superstars from the mid-card/lower mid-card tier.