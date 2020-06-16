RAW after Backlash - Best and Worst- WWE copies an AEW faction, Heel turn teased

RAW saw a great showcase from a man who could be the next big star.

RAW after Backlash may actually have been a better show than the pay-per-view was.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

It was great to see Christian and The Big Show return

I thought that the episode of RAW that followed Backlash was a lot more exciting than the pay-per-view. The Bruce Prichard era in WWE has begun and I can see a lot more 'sports entertainment' in the presentation as compared to what RAW was, in the previous weeks.

That said, it was far from a perfect episode and RAW has so many glaring loopholes that can be remedied and made better, in my personal opinion. WWE did a commendable job, all things considered, but I genuinely think that there is a lot of room for improvement as far as RAW is concerned.

So, without further ado, I bring you the Best and Worst of RAW this week. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of this week's show in the comments section below.

#1 Best: The RAW version of The Dark Order?

While I wasn't too thrilled about the RAW Tag Team Championship match at WWE Backlash (or rather the prelude to it, because it never even got underway), I have to say that I am glad that WWE is doing something with Tozawa because he is a talented guy. Also, I love the idea of the giant ninja lurking in the background on RAW even though I feel that he should have come face-to-face with The Big Show.

How do you combat a BIG NINJA?



With a BIG SHOW, of course!#WWERaw @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/c9xlGDU8UF — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

The Big Show took a personal interest in Braun Strowman on RAW and helped put the big man on the map all those years ago. And now, Strowman is the Universal Champion and the top-dog on WWE SmackDown. He's clearly taken a personal interest in Jordan Omogbehin.

I think it's no secret that the faction is a take on The Dark Order from AEW, especially because of the many masked individuals in it. Did you spot the similarities too?

1 / 6 NEXT