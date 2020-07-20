Welcome to this week's edition of RAW preview! It's the RAW after Extreme Rules 2020 and it certainly was an interesting PPV that delivered beyond expectations. While not a whole lot has been announced for RAW, we'll be following up on the matches and feuds from Extreme Rules that will play out on Monday Night RAW.

Without dragging it much further, let's start with an unsanctioned match between two legends on RAW!

#5. Randy Orton vs Big Show - Unsanctioned match on RAW

A battle of two legends

Not long after Randy Orton defeated Edge in 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash 2020, he was confronted by another multi-time World Champion - Big Show.

The multi-time World Champion didn't take too kindly to Randy Orton and his despicable actions - injuring Edge while also sending Christian to the hospital one night later in an unsanctioned match. Ric Flair did everything in his power to try and persuade Big Show to not take a match against Randy Orton, but the WWE legend realized that it was an attempt at manipulation.

Randy Orton, who's taken it to the next level in the pandemic era, is looking to continue his streak of ruthlessness and we could see the legend killer tonight as he puts to rest another legend of the business.

However, Big Show is a physically imposing figure and won't be easy to take down. Regardless, the unsanctioned stipulation will play to Randy Orton, who will look to use his punt kick the minute he has the World's Largest Athlete down on the ground.

We expect Big Show to suffer a humiliating defeat. Whether or not it's the end of the road for him, we can't tell. But it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out on RAW.