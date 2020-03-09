RAW Preview- Rumored WrestleMania plans to change, WWE SmackDown stars to appear & make a challenge?

Are we in for an interesting episode of WWE RAW?

Very little is actually known about the episode of RAW that is scheduled to follow WWE Elimination Chamber which was a good show, albeit an uneventful one. Only one major announcement has been made, but we can make a few educated guesses from the way things have lined up.

Let's run through what is advertised for this week's show and what could potentially happen on it, then. As always, feel free to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and your views on Elimination Chamber and what exactly you expect from the RAW that follows.

So, without further ado, let's dive straight into the RAW preview.

#5 Aleister Black to be added to the whole Styles vs. Undertaker feud?

Aleister Black just pinned AJ Styles with some assist from THE UNDERTAKER!!

Styles must be regretting his decision to mock The Deadman! #WWE #WWEChamber #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/4RhaNxlMad — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) March 9, 2020

AJ Styles thought that the No DQ clause in the match between him and Aleister Black could favor him because he could call upon Gallows and Anderson to watch his back. And that seemed to be the case for most of the match until an ominous gong rang out. As many in the audience had already guessed, The Undertaker was in the house and he strode out to the ring to deliver punishment to Styles for getting ever so annoying by the week.

Now, very reliable sources had said that the big WrestleMania match is a contest between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. The idea was to do a match between The Phenom and The Phenomenal One, a modern-day version if you will of the war between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker at WrestleMania. But the way that things have lined up, one wonders if Aleister Black is to be added to the feud.

Maybe the WrestleMania match could be Black and The Undertaker vs. The OC, and it could be made official on RAW.

