RAW Preview: Seth Rollins to add another WWE Superstar to his faction, Big mixed tag team match?

Could we potentially see a big heel turn on this week's RAW episode?

Only two segments have been announced for RAW thus far, but it could be a packed show

Riju Dasgupta

Could we see a massive mixed tag match this week?

As the pandemic rages through WWE, we saw how adversely SmackDown was affected, where they had no choice but to play the entire Boneyard Match. WWE RAW this week may be similarly affected but what we do know is that they will do their best to advance their storylines as Extreme Rules draws ever nearer.

And so while only two segments have been really advertised for this week, I will suggest more things likely to happen on this week's episode of WWE RAW based on the build from the week prior. I will be filling in for Rohit Nath, who was kind enough to do the 'Best and worst' article for SmackDown earlier this week, allowing me to take this up.

Get ready for a 𝙝𝙪𝙜𝙚 DOUBLE CONTRACT SIGNING tomorrow night on #WWERaw ahead of #ExtremeRules: The Horror Show!https://t.co/g7vLaGL9vb — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2020

And so, I hereby present a RAW preview for your reading pleasure. Be sure to weigh in and let me know what you expect from the show, in the comments below.

#5 Will Seth Rollins convince a RAW babyface to turn heel?

If you saw how RAW closed last week, you would have noticed that there were more babyfaces than heels in the closing segment. The good guys comprised of Rey Mysterio, Dominik, Humberto Carillo, and of course, Aleister Black; while the heels consisted of Seth Rollins, Murphy, and Austin Theory. And that led, not just me, but many to believe that we are due for a heel turn very soon.

WWE.com has advertised the following this week:

"Has Rollins finally gone too far, or will The Monday Night Messiah’s vision continue to cause havoc on the red brand?"

It is very possible indeed that Aleister Black realizes that his path is on the road of darkness this week or in a heel turn nobody saw coming, Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW.

