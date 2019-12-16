RAW Preview: Top manager to turn face and align with new superstar, 4 new title contenders revealed? (December 16th, 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 16 Dec 2019, 20:35 IST SHARE

Huge implications following TLC

Welcome to the RAW Preview post-TLC edition. WWE wrapped up the final PPV of the decade with TLC 2019 and while it wasn't the best PPV, it certainly wasn't the worst of the year. It suffered from having a dead crowd throughout the show.

Either way, the next two to three episodes of RAW remaining in 2019 will continue some of the old storylines and we'll be seeing some interesting feuds on television as the company will want to begin on a clean slate as they build towards Royal Rumble 2020.

It's going to be an interesting few weeks of programming and we expect some title matches, new contenders to emerge and grudge rivalries to continue. It's interesting how WWE chose not to have the United States title match on the card (or any singles title, for that matter).

Here's what you need to look forward to for RAW tonight!

Also read: 5 mistakes WWE made at TLC 2019 - 6-time Champions didn't return, big error made with title matches

#6 Rey Mysterio searches for a new contender

Rey Mysterio retained last week on RAW

United States Rey Mysterio granted AJ Styles a rematch for the title on RAW last week even though he was under no obligation to do so. After all, the days of immediate rematches are long gone.

AJ Styles has had Randy Orton play the spoils for him constantly. First, he cost him the United States Title on the night after Survivor Series 2019 and last week, just as Styles had the match won, Orton interjected again, helping Mysterio win the match.

Given that Orton and Styles are now feuding separately, this leaves Mysterio without a challenger. The major options that have been teased are Drew McIntyre and Ricochet. However, we wouldn't be surprised if Orton and Styles' feud spills over to the United States title, making it four contenders on the horizon for the Luchador.

1 / 6 NEXT