WWE RAW's Top 6 Draft Picks from 2019: Where are they now? 

This year, the WWE Draft will return on Friday, October 9, on FOX. It will continue Monday, August 12, on the USA Network.

This particular article will be taking a look at what happened to the Superstars who were drafted as RAW's top picks from the 2019 edition of the WWE draft, as well as their current status in WWE. Keep in mind that last year, the Red brand had one additional pick than the Blue brand in every round since SmackDown is an hour shorter than RAW each week.

Let's take a look at what RAW's Top Six Draft Picks from 2019 are doing right now, in 2020.

Click here to check out the current status of WWE SmackDown's Top Six Draft picks from 2019.

#6: Andrade {w/ Zelina Vega as a manager} (Drafted from WWE SmackDown to RAW)

Zelina Vega (left) and Andrade (right)

Number #3 RAW pick on Night 2; RAW - October 14, 2019.

Number #5 overall draft pick for that night.

Drafted in Round 1.

Andrade and Zelina Vega were counted as one draft pick together since the latter star was technically under a managerial role to Andrade in WWE.

Initially, Andrade lived up to his draft status by winning the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio during a house show in December. But his first-ever U.S. Title reign went downhill shortly after when Andrade was suspended for 30 days for violating WWE's wellness policy in January 2020.

Advertisement

Andrade suffered another blow to his momentum when he had to miss WrestleMania 36 due to an injury. He lost the United States Title to Apollo Crews in May this year.

Andrade had been teaming with Angel Garza in recent memory, and WWE did tease a breakup between the two several times. Inexplicably, Andrade and Garza became a stronger unit after Zelina Vega ditched the duo to focus on her own in-ring career.

Currently, Andrade is left without his tag team partner Angel Garza, who is expected to be out for approximately two to three weeks after suffering an injury at WWE Clash of Champions.