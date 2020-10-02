WWE SmackDown's Top 6 Draft Picks from 2019: Where are they now? 

WWE recently confirmed that the Draft will return in two weeks on Friday, Oct. 9 on FOX. It will continue Monday, Aug. 12 on USA Network.

While it's always fun to speculate about potential top picks from this year's WWE Draft, this particular article will be taking a look at what happened to the Superstars who were drafted as the top picks from the 2019 edition of the WWE draft, as well as their current status in WWE.

Just like this year, the 2019 Draft was split across two nights. Keep in mind that the Blue brand had one less pick than the Red brand in every round since SmackDown is an hour shorter than RAW each week.

Let's take a look at what SmackDown's Top Six Draft Picks from 2019 are doing right now, in 2020.

#6: Daniel Bryan (Retained by WWE SmackDown)

Daniel Bryan

Number #3 SmackDown pick on Night 2; RAW - October 14, 2019.

Number #7 overall draft pick for that night.

Drafted in Round 2.

After the 2019 Draft, what viewers remember the most from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan's well-executed rivalry is how the latter star adopted a 'cleaner' look and considerably changed his character moving forward in WWE.

Bryan was also involved in the Intercontinental Championship feud against Sami Zayn around WrestleMania season, and more recently, Bryan has adopted the role of a mentor to Drew Gulak.

Advertisement

Daniel's latest match was during a WWE SmackDown episode back in June, where he took part in a splendid clash against AJ Styles in the final round of the Intercontinental Title tournament. Bryan, unfortunately, lost that bout, but he certainly lived up to the hype after being drafted as one of SmackDown's top picks last year.

Bryan hasn't played a significant role on SmackDown since then, but in September, it was reported that he joined WWE's creative team. Bryan will possibly return to competition once the pandemic slows down and the risk to his health has reduced.