Welcome to this week's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW Preview. Survivor Series: WarGames is now in the books, and it certainly was a memorable event, if not a perfect one.

However, it successfully laid the foundation for how the remainder of 2022 will play out on both RAW and SmackDown - at least in terms of the key feuds.

Given that the next Premium Live Event is the 2023 Royal Rumble - exactly two months away, there is a lot of time left. We assume that WWE will do what they usually do post-Survivor Series: build some short-term feuds to set up the 2023 Royal Rumble eventually.

While no matches and segments have been announced as of this writing, here is what is likely to happen on RAW following WarGames:

#5. What is next for The Judgment Day on RAW after a crushing night at Survivor Series?

It was a bad night for The Judgment Day at Survivor Series: WarGames. Rhea Ripley lost the WarGames match and ended up with Asuka's green mist over her face, while Finn Balor was defeated by his rival AJ Styles.

Even Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson managed to get the better of Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Rhea Ripley nor "Michin" Mia Yim was involved due to their WarGames match right before.

Overall, it was one of the worst nights for The Judgment Day, and they will look to make a big comeback on RAW this week. Whether it's a title challenge or something else, you can be sure that the faction will possibly make a big statement tonight to bounce back from Survivor Series.

#4. What lies ahead for Becky Lynch after her triumphant return?

Becky Lynch finished the WarGames match with an epic drop

Becky Lynch was the final member of Bianca Belair's team, and she also proved to be the difference-maker on the night as she hit a huge move from the top of the cage to pin Dakota Kai and win the match.

While it would be logical to assume that she would have the rightful place against Bianca Belair, the fact that both are babyfaces and were allied likely means that WWE has no plans of pairing the two against one another again.

As for what's next for the RAW Women's Champion, we'll get to that later. But Becky Lynch had a confrontation with Bayley, and some might be surprised to learn that the two Horsewomen have never had a proper singles feud (despite both being involved in the main event of Survivor Series 2019).

It looks like Damage CTRL is going to be the exciting new feud for Big Time Becks on RAW for the rest of 2022.

#3. What will The Miz have up his sleeve against Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis this week?

Last week on RAW, The Miz avoided facing Johnny Gargano because he claimed he injured himself while filming a TikTok. He had an apt replacement - The Nigerian Nightmare Omos.

The Miz watched and laughed at the commentary booth while Omos crushed Gargano in a seemingly obvious result. With The Miz doing all he can to avoid Dexter Lumis and even Johnny Gargano, what tricks will he have up his sleeve this week?

#2. What is next for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair?

The RAW Women's Champion will likely seek a new challenger

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair had been in a feud with Bayley and Damage CTRL for nearly four months this year. While she defeated The Role Model numerous times, the rivalry with Damage CTRL came to an apt end at Survivor Series: WarGames when Belair's team was victorious.

Bayley has no claim to the title now, and when asked what was next for her, Bianca Belair had two names to mention - Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. With Ripley, the dream feud hasn't happened on the main roster, and we recently saw them have a brief interaction backstage to tease a potential feud.

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE for over six months. She is rumored to be Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 opponent. So we doubt that feud will happen. Who will step up to face the Women's Champion?

#1. Austin Theory begins his new run on RAW

Austin Theory proved that he is no longer the future - he is "the now."

Austin Theory got a moment of redemption at Survivor Series: WarGames as he defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to become a two-time United States Champion.

Ever since Theory lost his briefcase on RAW, he has had a shift in attitude - calling himself "the now" rather than the future. Eager to fulfill Vince McMahon's prophecy of him, he will now enter Monday Night as a vindicated man.

Some might say that his victory at Survivor Series was lucky, but he didn't do anything illegal. However, nothing indicates that he will have a new feud. Instead, don't be surprised if Seth Rollins or even Bobby Lashley keeps looming around the United States title picture.

