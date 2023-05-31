Revisiting the Alexa Bliss-Randy Orton feud: 3 things you didn't know about their WWE rivalry

From October 2020 to April 2021, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton dominated WWE television with their storyline revolving around 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. What started as a Moment of Bliss interview segment resulted in an exciting intergender match at Fastlane. However, fans are still bitter about the result between The Fiend and Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Little Miss Bliss is the only female who boasts a singles victory over Randy Orton. She is also part of the list of women who recieved an RKO from The Viper, which includes superstars like Nia Jax and Stephanie McMahon. Her interferences and interactions with Wyatt's rival led to moments that are now remembered fondly.

Here are three things you didn't know about Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's feud in WWE.

#3. Randy Orton found the fireball angle to be cringeworthy for some WWE fans

The January 11, 2021, episode of RAW is etched in the minds of fans forever. Back when Vince McMahon had enforced strict PG rules, an in-ring spot saw Alexa Bliss shoot a fireball on Randy Orton's face. There were horrible scars on The Viper but he showed superhuman recovery.

In just two weeks, Orton's face was almost normal and he cost Alexa Bliss the RAW Women's Championship match against Asuka. The veteran knew that Vince McMahon's idea to sell the burn injuries for just a few weeks could lead to fan backlash, but he went with it upon insistence.

"They put me in the burn mask one week, and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough.", said Orton. "I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job even though it was a little cringe-worthy for some people because I really tried to believe I was going through this."

Another cringy moment was seen at WrestleMania 37. Alexa Bliss, with a mouth oozing with black liquid, distracted Bray Wyatt and allowed Randy Orton to win. The reason for the betrayal was absurd too.

#2. Randy Orton's wife didn't like Fastlane spot

The Fiend appeared charred due to the Firefly Inferno Match at TLC 2020

Seeing someone throw fireballs at your husband is tolerable but the same person straddling him on live television isn't. Kim Orton took a dislike to how Alexa Bliss pinned Randy at Fastlane, when she defeated the multi-time champion with The Fiend's assistance. Reports also suggest that Kim had legit heat with Orton due to the spot.

Kim Orton called out Alexa for the inappropriate act at Fastlane via Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, Randy Orton responded by writing that his "wife didn't care about Alexa." He even asked rapper Soulja Boy to tell her if WWE was fake, a jibe, since the latter claimed WWE to be fake and infuriated Orton in the process.

Alexa Bliss didn't reply to Randy Orton's wife. Several fans demanded a WWE match between Alexa and Kim but that has to wait.

#1. Alexa Bliss loved the fan-favorite Wicked Witch persona

Alexa Bliss' transformation from a seeming romantic act for Braun Strowman to someone with supernatural abilities took the WWE Universe by storm. Her maniacal laughs along with her 'twisted' attitude became a highlight of the Thunderdome Era. The addition of the Lily doll in 2021 refined her role.

Vince McMahon allegedly didn't like the idea of Alexa turning darker. Following Bray Wyatt's release in 2021, the former RAW Women's Champion gradually shed her supernatural persona. That year-long run with Bray Wyatt's alter-ego is still a favorite memory of her, though.

"It's definitely a moment in my career that I cherish the most because that was the most fun I've ever had [...] I made stuff fall from the sky. I made fire come out of my hands, like it was so cool... Oh my gosh! Who wouldn't wanna shoot fire out of their hands... That's so cool," exclaimed Alexa.

Since Bray Wyatt's return in October 2022, WWE has initiated a long-term storyline to reunite the wicked duo. It's currently on pause since Alexa Bliss is pregnant while Wyatt is dealing with a health issue.

