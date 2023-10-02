Rhea Ripley's return to distract Judgment Day member? 5 possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley hasn’t appeared on WWE RAW in weeks, but that can potentially change tomorrow night when Damian Priest collides with Jey Uso in a one-on-one match-up. Main Event Jey denied the Judgment Day’s offer to join them with a trifecta of superkicks two weeks ago on RAW.

The aftermath of the distraction saw Jey lose to Drew McIntyre with a claymore. The Scottish Warrior got out of the ring but hesitated to walk through the curtain as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio ganged up on his former rival.

Cody Rhodes showed up in the nick of time to save Jey from The Judgment Day. Jey repaid the favor by coming to the American Nightmare’s aid against the villainous faction on the September 25 episode of RAW. Rhodes and Jey also banded together to take out Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in the show’s main event.

Now that we’ve discussed the backstory of Jey Uso versus Damian Priest on WWE RAW, let’s discuss five possible outcomes for the match.

#5. Jey Uso picks up the win

Jey Uso delivered an emphatic no to the Judgment Day despite the group making repeated attempts to get him on board. Even Rhea Ripley showed support for Main Event Jey on Twitter while Dom, Balor, and Priest took turns to try and convince the former Bloodline member to embrace Judgment Day.

Knowing that WWE is proud of Jey Uso’s solo run thus far, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion picks up the win against the Archer of Infamy in what could possibly be the main event of WWE RAW tomorrow night.

#4. Damian Priest gets payback

Damian Priest told Jey Uso he wanted him to join the Judgment Day while the other members wanted Jimmy Uso. It didn’t take long for Main Event Jey to give his answer as he laid out Senor Money in the Bank with a superkick to the face.

Priest is looking to get payback for what Jey did to him on WWE RAW two weeks ago, and payback is what he might get. The Archer of Infamy has stacked up some major wins in the past, and he might get another tomorrow night on RAW.

#3. Drew McIntyre shows up

WWE RAW has become a warzone with the feud between Judgment Day and the quartet of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso rocking the red brand on a weekly basis. The feud has also brought Drew McIntyre into the mix.

McIntyre doesn’t trust Jey and has made crystal clear he will have no problem taking it with Cody Rhodes because he was the one who brought Jey to RAW. Rhodes and McIntyre might have a confrontation during The Miz TV or even during the match between Jey and Priest.

#2. Match ends in DQ on WWE RAW

DQ is probably the safest way to book a match where you want both stars to look strong. Tomorrow night’s match between Jey Uso and Damian Priest can potentially end in DQ or even no contest in case of a massive brawl between the heels and the babyfaces.

We’re talking about the brawl between the trio of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Balor, McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio. The outcome of the match might even lead to a multi-man match at Fastlane 2023.

#1. Rhea Ripley returns during the match

Rhea Ripley has been crucial to the Judgment Day’s impressive performance on WWE RAW. As a matter of fact, she’s been instrumental in changing the outcome of matches at the last minute.

Mami helped her Dom Dom win his first singles title on NXT in July 2023. The pair helped Priest and Balor defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag team titles at Payback 2023.

With that said, tomorrow night’s match might not be in Judgment Day’s favor. It is possible that Rhea Ripley’s return could distract Dominik Mysterio (remember, his confidence is shaken because he lost the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy), inadvertently costing Damian Priest his match against Jey Uso.

