Each year, WWE typically releases multiple superstars for one reason or another. A few weeks ago, the company cut several stars, mostly prospects from the Performance Center.

One of those who was released was Gable Stevenson. The 24-year-old was known for his amateur wrestling days when he became one of the greatest collegiate wrestlers ever at the University of Minnesota.

Trending

Even with the differences between the wrestling world and other popular sports, such as basketball, football, and baseball, there will always be some form of common ground.

There have been many athletes from other sports who have made the transition into professional wrestling. Some have excelled, while some have not done so well. Here is our list of five athletes who have succeeded as WWE Superstars.

#5. Former College Football standout Solo Sikoa

Solo Siko Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline. [photo credits: WWE.com]

When Roman Reigns began to build The Bloodline in late 2020, no one could have ever imagined the type of dynasty it would become. Flanked by other members of the Anoa'i family, the faction has moved the needle and gained the attention of the whole world. One of the primary components of their success is the current leader of the group - Solo Sikoa.

Prior to signing with the company in 2021, Solo was a football star. After high school, Sikoa went on to play for American River College and then Dickinson State University, both of which are in Sacramento, California. He was a defensive lineman, recording six tackles in four games at Dickinson State.

#4. Former D-1 College Basketball star Jade Cargill

Current Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill! [photo credits: WWE.com]

After leaving AEW in 2023, Jade Cargill signed with WWE and brought a lot of hype and high expectations with her. Now aligned with former Women's Champion Bianca Belair, the two stars are the current Women's Tag Team Champions and they continue to elevate the women's division.

Jade is a naturally gifted athlete, which is evident not only through her in-ring ability as a WWE Superstar but also her past as a star basketball player as well. Cargill was a star on the court from an early age, all the way through college. After high school, she went on to play for Jacksonville University for four years. She ended her collegiate run in 2014.

During her time with JU, Jade was one of the best in the A-SUN Conference. Playing in nearly every game, Cargill led her team in multiple categories, including her senior season when she led the team in rebounds and steals. She also recorded six double-doubles that year.

#3. Former Football star and UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar celebrating a win as an amateur wrestler. [photo credits: WWE.com]

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most intimidating WWE Superstars of all time. His presence commands respect and invokes fear in anyone who has the unfortunate task of being his opponent. Despite not being actively involved with the Stamford-based company right now, Lesnar is still capable of returning to the main event spotlight at any moment.

Before beginning his WWE career, Brock Lesnar was an incredible amateur wrestler, earning a college scholarship to compete at the University of Minnesota. During his collegiate career, The Beast Incarnate was a two-time All-American as well as a National Champion, with an overall record of 106-5.

It's also worth noting that the former Universal Champion has also played pro football briefly, and was also the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

#2. Former NFL Fullback Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker during his days as a running back for Kennesaw State.

Bron Breakker is a second-generation superstar from the Hall of Fame Steiner Brothers family. He has the technical ability of his father, Rick Steiner, and the violent rage of his uncle, Scott. The company is currently building Bron as an unstoppable monster on RAW as he continues to squash his opponents each week.

The former NXT Champion grew up in the shadows of greatness. His family is not only deeply rooted in pro wrestling, but other sports as well. Needless to say, he was born with natural athletic gifts, which helped him excel early in life as a football player. Bron played D-1 ball at Kennesaw State University and was eventually signed by the NFL's Baltimore Ravens briefly.

#1. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was a D-1 and pro Defensive End football player before his WWE career

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns making his WrestleMania entrance! [photo credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns has spent the past few years solidifying himself as the true 'Head of the Table.' During his iconic Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign that spanned over 1,300 days, The Tribal Chief elevated himself to an elite status, but he didn't do this on his own.

There was a dominating force backing him, known as The Bloodline, and while each member played an intricate part in the success of the stable, Reigns was the driving force.

Much like many other members of his family, Roman grew up playing football and became a star defensive lineman, earning a scholarship to play at Georgia Tech. During his college career, Reigns became a team captain and earned first-team All-ACC honors as well. Following his collegiate days at Tech, the leader of The Bloodline went on to spend a short time in the NFL, with the Jags, as well as the Vikings.