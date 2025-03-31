Roman Reigns and CM Punk's main event to end in major upset? - 5 WWE Superstars who need to lose at WrestleMania 41 to prevent burials

Jey Uso and Tiffany Stratton are set to compete in major world title matches at WWE WrestleMania 41 with the odds stacked against them. They are up against tough and experienced superstars, but they still have a fighting chance at the upcoming Show of Shows.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium. Six matches have already been announced for the show, with more bouts to be added in the coming weeks. Some of the big names on the card are John Cena and CM Punk, and of course, Tiffany Stratton and Jey Uso.

In this list, we will look at five WWE Superstars who need to lose at WrestleMania 41 to prevent burials.

#5. Charlotte Flair needs to give Tiffany Stratton the win at WrestleMania 41

After Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, the returning star chose to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Both women have been exchanging attacks and heated words in the past few weeks, but it's the challenger who is mainly getting the upper hand.

Stratton losing the title to Flair will hurt her character. She was just introduced to the main roster last year and had a lot of momentum leading up to her Money in the Bank cash-in. Tiffany might struggle to regain that push if she loses the title, as Charlotte will likely start defending the gold against other WWE stars and might make Stratton an afterthought.

#4. Kevin Owens should finally score a major win in WWE

Kevin Owens has been unleashing his darker side in the past few months on WWE SmackDown. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn already felt the wrath of his actions, and Randy Orton might be next at WrestleMania 41. Although The Viper is the favorite to win, The Prizefighter might gain something more if he did.

Owens may have won his unsanctioned match against Sami Zayn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, but he did lose the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody. Losing again to Orton, a 14-time World Champion, might hurt his credibility, and he won't be viewed as a legit threat.

#3. Jey Uso might be the new World Heavyweight Champion after WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso will go up against Gunther in his biggest match yet in an attempt to be the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Yeet Master losing might affect him more than The Ring General.

Gunther retaining at The Grandest Stage of Them All will derail all the hype for Jey. He has failed to win most of his big matches, including his bout against Roman Reigns, which is why he needs to shock the world by winning the world title. The challenger might find it hard to regain the momentum to be in the title picture if he fails again.

#2. and #1. Roman Reigns and CM Punk should give the spotlight to Seth Rollins

The Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins is officially set for WWE WrestleMania 41 and will headline Night One of the event. It will be a big moment for The Voice of the Voiceless, whose dream was to main event the PLE, and it will also be a big match for the Tribal Chief and The Visionary due to their longtime feud. However, the victor of this match should be Rollins.

Seth has been the workhorse of the Stamford-based promotion for a while now, and he has been on the losing end in most of his feuds. He has a lot of history with both men, with Reigns and Punk mainly getting the upper hand, but this time around, it should be Rollins to not diminish his character and effort.

