Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar: 4 WWE legends' predictions for the match at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will compete in a Winner Takes All Match at WWE WrestleMania 38. The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time will see both superstars put their championships up for grabs. The winner will unify the two top titles in the company.

Roman Reigns will walk into WrestleMania with Paul Heyman by his side. Heyman has done incredibly well in this rivalry and has betrayed his former client to get in The Tribal Chief's good books.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will walk out alone, looking for revenge. The Beast wants to get even with Reigns after he was busted open by the latter at the Madison Square Garden Live Event.

The match will be the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 2. It won't come as a surprise if the match breaks all viewership records for WWE.

There are many ways the match could end on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Many WWE legends have put their weight behind one of the superstars to win what could be the biggest match of their careers. Check out the four WWE legends' predictions for the Winner Take All Match at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns should win the match

Vince Russo explained why he believes Roman Reigns will win.

Vince Russo served as the head writer for WWE for several years. The writer now appears on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Russo is known to be one of the greatest bookers in the game. He's extremely experienced and knows which way a rivalry could head.

He appeared on Legion of RAW to talk about the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Russo believes it makes sense for Reigns to defeat The Beast Incarnate and take both the titles home:

"Here's the problem that I have. To me, there's only one match that means anything. That one match is Brock vs. Roman Reigns. The bottomline is, it doesn't make any sense for Brock to go over. It makes all the sense in the world that Reigns is going to win this match. So, if you know that, what are you watching? What am I watching? Reigns has to go over or else they don't know what they are doing."

Russo is prepared to see The Tribal Chief pick up another mammoth victory to continue his iconic reign. Roman Reigns could become the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history at WrestleMania 38.

#3. AJ Styles thinks Brock Lesnar is stronger but won't win at WrestleMania 38

AJ Styles believes Brock Lesnar is a tough opponent to beat at WrestleMania 38.

AJ Styles is an active pro wrestling legend. The former WWE Champion will face Edge in a grudge match at WrestleMania 38 on the same night Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will go head-to-head.

The Phenomenal One was asked for his expert opinion on who he believes would walk out of WrestleMania as champion. During the interview with Vishesh Roy of NDTV Sports, Styles said he believes Reigns will win on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"I've been in the ring with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is one of the strongest opponents that I have encountered in my career, but I don't know, there's a weird dynamic between Roman and Brock because they've been in the ring so many times and I don't know, it's hard to say what the outcome is going to be. If I had to put money on someone, it'd probably be on Roman Reigns, he's in a class of his own right now."

Styles is one of the few men who have faced Lesnar and Reigns. He believes Brock has the brute strength to take down any opponent. However, Styles picked Roman Reigns as his choice to win at WrestleMania 38.

#2. The Great Khali hasn't faced either of the two superstars in singles matches

WWE legends are waiting for the Winner Takes All Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. One such legend is The Great Khali.

WWE India's Gaelyn Mendonca interviewed the former World Heavyweight Champion. During the interview, Khali got asked who'd be the one to break Reigns' current streak as the Universal Champion.

Khali wasted little time acknowledging The Tribal Chief and said he didn't think anyone would break his streak. He put his weight behind Reigns for the massive contest:

"I don't think anyone will break this streak as I feel he will win at WrestleMania."

The larger-than-life superstar never had a one-on-one match against the stars involved in the biggest match at WrestleMania 38. However, he knows what both men can do in the ring and believes The Head of the Table will prevail.

#1. The Undertaker finds it difficult to pick between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Undertaker will be headlining this year's WWE Hall of Famer on WrestleMania weekend. The legend is arguably the biggest star WWE has ever produced.

Much like the WWE Universe, The Phenom is also excited for the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He knows both stars well and has taken losses from them at WrestleMania events.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, The Deadman was asked the difficult question on everyone's mind. He couldn't pick and said it was a "coin toss."

"Honestly, man, I think it's a coin toss. Right now, I'm not in the day-to-days so I'm not really in tune with the vibe of what's going on behind the scenes. As a fan and (WrestleMania) being in LA next year, I have a hard time seeing Roman lose but on the other hand, it's Brock Lesnar too."

The Deadman also predicted the mega match in a special video on WWE's YouTube channel. He said it was a tough call but picked Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38:

"It's a good question, and it's hard to call. I'm going to go out on a limb, I say, Roman, what possibly would be an upset."

It's a tough call as to who will come out on top in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 38. The legends have made their picks for the mega match. Now, it's up to the superstars to perform a great performance in the ring.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Abhinav Singh