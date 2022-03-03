WWE Rumor Review: Paul Heyman removed from on-screen role, Doubt over John Cena's return, Details on trade between RAW and NXT

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we'll look at a few widespread rumours from a few months ago and see how they played out.

This week, we'll focus on when WWE went back on the road in July. There was doubt over whether John Cena would return, and Becky Becky Lynch's comeback was a big talking point.

Other stories include a significant change involving Paul Heyman, some contract talks, and a potential trade between RAW and NXT. So, here's this week's WWE Rumor Review without further ado.

#5. Paul Heyman removed as host of Talking Smack

Talking Smack was one of WWE's highlights, with Paul Heyman co-hosting alongside Kayla Braxton following SmackDown. However, Heyman was removed from the role last July. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Pat McAfee had taken his place.

While the commentator did step in for one episode of Talking Smack, the show is now completely different. Instead of the raw style of WWE Superstars joining the panel, interviews are currently being shot from different locations. So, the report was partially correct.

#4. Chad Gable's WWE contract status

AEW star Dax Harwood previously joked about Chad Gable's contract coming up soon, following which Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that wasn't the case. He mentioned that Gable has "plenty of time" remaining on his current contract.

Considering Gable's push since then, Fightful's report is accurate. Gable is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Otis, with the two being the best part of the red brand most weeks.

Alpha Academy has enjoyed an excellent title reign so far, and hopefully, the ex-Olympian will remain in a prominent position after the title reign is over.

#3. Trade between RAW and NXT involving Mandy Rose

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes While I’m not sure why, source says it seems like a trade went down between rosters:



RAW trades Mandy Rose to NXT for Aliyah. While I’m not sure why, source says it seems like a trade went down between rosters: RAW trades Mandy Rose to NXT for Aliyah.

Mandy Rose moved from RAW to NXT in the middle of 2021. She formed a pretty successful trio with Gigi Dolin & Jacey Jane, known as Toxic Attraction. However, there was some confusion at the start of her NXT run due to how abrupt the move was.

WrestleVotes reported that Rose was traded for Aliyah, who moved to Monday nights in the summer. While Aliyah did join the main roster, it came during the WWE Draft in October, and she moved to SmackDown instead.

#2. Doubt over John Cena's SummerSlam return

John Cena's return in the summer of 2021 was a success as he faced Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam. Before he returned, there were doubts over whether it would happen.

The 16-time world champion was confirmed for Argylle; a film set to release this year. Shooting began in Europe last August, raising concerns over Cena vs. Reigns soon approaching. Of course, it eventually became a non-issue, and Cena put Reigns over clean as a whistle.

#1. Note on where Becky Lynch was set to return

One of the hottest topics in WWE last summer was Becky Lynch's return. Many assumed she'd come back on RAW and go after the title she never lost. However, Sean Ross Sapp reported the opposite in a post-show review for Fightful at the end of July.

He mentioned Lynch would return on a different brand, which she eventually did. The Man showed up at SummerSlam and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair, which proved SRS and his word correct.

Becky Lynch moved to the red brand during the WWE Draft and swapped her SmackDown title for the RAW one. She will defend her title against Belair at WrestleMania 38 in what could be the ultimate payback for The EST of WWE.

