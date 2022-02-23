WWE Rumor Roundup: Top RAW star out for 4 months with injury, Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match in jeopardy, Megastar re-signs with the company

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's jam-packed edition, we'll take a look at some of the biggest rumors revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Bray Wyatt, among others.

At Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley got hurt when Seth Rollins flung Austin Theory into his pod. It was initially thought to be a work, but reports revealed that the former WWE Champion was suffering from a shoulder injury. We'll take a look at an important update on The All-Mighty's current situation.

Apart from that, we'll also take a look at why a former Universal Champion's career in wrestling seems to be done, Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match in trouble, and much more.

#5. Injury update on former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide reported that Lashley was hurt and deliberately removed from the Elimination Chamber Match. Lashley got hurt during his Royal Rumble Match against Brock Lesnar, as per the report:

''He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania.''

PWInsider confirmed the rumors and said Lashley's injury isn't just for storyline purposes, and he's set to get medical treatment for his injuries:

''PWInsider.com, in asking several WWE sources this evening about Famuyide's report, was able to confirm that Lashley is slated to get looked at sometime this coming week in Birmingham, Alabama, which is where Dr. James Andrews, who handles a number of WWE talent surgeries, is situated."

Bobby Lashley was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden on March 5. However, WWE will now have to find a suitable alternative.

