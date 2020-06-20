WWE Rumor Roundup - Female Superstar reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, Tag Team removed from TV, Company unhappy with The Street Profits - 19th June 2020

There is also speculation about a multiple-time WWE Champion's in-ring future.

Many main roster Superstars are also reportedly interested in working in NXT.

RAW set at the WWE PC, Street Profits.

It's Rumor Roundup time. We are here every day rounding up the most prominent rumors and speculation being talked about in the WWE. It has been a very newsworthy week in the WWE, and the biggest story came out at the end of RAW as the WWE confirmed its second positive COVID-19 test.

We have more details about the positive test in today's lineup.

People in the backstage area were also reportedly unhappy with The Street Profits for an unplanned moment on RAW, which also got a lot of flak on social media.

A faction has reportedly been removed from WWE TV, and they have been replaced by a veteran tag team in the tag titles picture.

There is also some speculation with regards to Edge's in-ring career following the serious injury he suffered at Backlash.

Finally, we have a long list of Superstars from RAW and SmackDown who have expressed their desire to work in NXT. It's quite a star-studded list!

On that note, here is the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Female WWE Superstar reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

WWE released a statement at the end of RAW, confirming the report of a Developmental Talent testing positive for COVID-19.

Dave Meltzer revealed more details on the positive test, and the results of the testing conducted the following day.

Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the performer who tested positive was a female WWE Superstar from NXT, who has not been used on NXT TV. She was, however, part of the fans in the crowd and was used on June 9th.

Meltzer added that based on the test results that have been received thus far, no other talent or employee had contracted the virus from the unnamed female Superstar.

Meltzer reported:

The performer who tested positive was a female wrestler in NXT who has not been used on television. She has been one of the fans in the crowd, and was last used in that role on 6/9. No positive test results have been reported so hopefully nobody else was infected by her.

WWE's tapings affected by the COVID-19 testing

While WWE did tape episodes of RAW, 205 Live, and Main Event, the company was forced the postpone the SmackDown tapings due to timing issues that stemmed from the company-wide COVID-19 testing.

SmackDown will reportedly be taped in the afternoon of June 26th, and the show will air later that night.

